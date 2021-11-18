Lutheran St. Charles hopes first berth in final four is only the beginning

"We're possession-oriented," said Mark Lurtz, who uses a 4-2-3-1 system that provides scoring opportunities for about anyone. "We do well in transition. Our backs know how to find the guys in midfield. We work a lot on movement off the ball and then that transition, so we can attack from really any point. We really sustain (possession) in the middle. We have several guys who strike the ball well and finish well. Lots of options."

Lutheran St. Charles has eight seniors on its roster, giving it experience while at the same time leaving space for its younger players who have helped contribute to this first final four berth. Ten sophomores, two juniors and two sophomores from the team will return in 2022.

"We're a little bit of a younger team," Lurtz said. "But definitely, the program concept has been building for the last few years."

For now, the Cougars are still living in the present, and that's a pretty good place to reside.

"I'm really excited," Engelhardt said. "I think we've got a great team here. We work real well together and I think we have a good chance. I like to think of (Friday) as just another game. We've had a lot of success this year and we're working well together. I don't expect anything to change these last two games. We're all in this together."