Lutheran St. Charles hopes first berth in final four is only the beginning

Lutheran St. Charles hopes this season is the beginning of something special for its boys soccer program.
The Cougars (20-5-1) have reached the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament for the first time, and are staring at a showdown with Maryville (15-5-1) at noon Friday at Soccer Park. The winner will play St. Pius X or Fair Grove in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
It's heady stuff. The Cougars were 13-8-1 last year, reaching the Class 1 quarterfinals before losing to eventual runner-up Whitfield. But it was their first winning season since 2013, when they were 15-11.
"Since we've made the final four, I think people are going to start recognizing us as a school with a good soccer team," senior goalkeeper Caleb Engelhardt said.
Senior midfielder Liam McCarty agrees. Reaching the semifinals could indicate the program has turned the corner, perhaps elevating expectations of future teams at Lutheran St. Charles.
"It would be really cool to start seeing our school as a soccer school," McCarty said. "Soccer doesn't really get recognized, but since we've made the final four, it's definitely being talked about a lot more."
McCarty said Lutheran St. Charles is known for its football prowess. Indeed, the Cougars are 9-2 on the gridiron and are in the Class 2 state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday against Lift for Life. They haven't endured a losing season since 2014.
The football players have been supportive during the soccer team's postseason run, which was extended in the quarterfinals Saturday when it defeated visiting Borgia 2-1 in a game that went to penalty kicks.
"They've been talking about it," said McCarty, whose PK clinched the win over Borgia. "I know a lot of the football players are wanting to go to the game Friday, so that would be cool to see them there. We had volleyball make it all the way to sectionals, too. So it's really cool."
The girls volleyball team, meanwhile, won a Class 2 state title in 2015 and hasn't suffered a losing season since way back in 2009.
Cougars third-year soccer coach Mark Lurtz is proud his team has done its part to heighten the enthusiasm at the school, located in St. Peters.
"The boys are stoked, for sure. They're ready to go," Lurtz said, also saluting the accomplishments of the football and volleyball squads. "There's a lot of excitement at the school. There's a lot of energy coming out of the school, which is helpful. Our student (cheering) section has been huge this year. We really haven't had much of that in the past."
Lurtz calls the berth in the final four "huge."
"The boys know it; they feel it," Lurtz said. "It was a hard-fought game against Borgia. We're really happy to be able to move ahead."
It was a needed accomplishment, Lurtz said, particularly after the Cougars couldn't quite knock down the door in the quarterfinals last year.
"It was great to win the district again, but the quarterfinal has been (our bugaboo)," he said. "Last year, we lost (5-2) in the quarterfinal to Whitfield. That was a tough game. We had straightaway winds and rain. It was crazy. Whatever half you had the wind at your back was the half you were scoring. Whitfield just did a really good job putting it away."
Lutheran St. Charles relies heavily on a strong defense in front of Engelhardt, composed of freshman Will Raum, senior Cuinn Lurtz — the coach's son — senior Dane Ehlmann and sophomore Luke Floyd.
Engelhardt, despite being limited by injury to 15 games, has seven shutouts and a 0.87 goals-against average. The Cougars have employed four goalies, including sophomore midfielder Sam Magueja, their offensive leader with 19 goals and three assists.
"It's terrific having Caleb back. He's solid in goal," Mark Lurtz said. "He made a save in PKs against Borgia, on their first shot, and we were able to put three in after that. He's full-strength and ready to play."
Cuinn Lurtz has 12 goals and a team-high 12 assists working out of the back, while McCarty has 14 goals and four assists and junior defender Ben Versemann has chimed in with nine goals and six assists.
"We're possession-oriented," said Mark Lurtz, who uses a 4-2-3-1 system that provides scoring opportunities for about anyone. "We do well in transition. Our backs know how to find the guys in midfield. We work a lot on movement off the ball and then that transition, so we can attack from really any point. We really sustain (possession) in the middle. We have several guys who strike the ball well and finish well. Lots of options."
Lutheran St. Charles has eight seniors on its roster, giving it experience while at the same time leaving space for its younger players who have helped contribute to this first final four berth. Ten sophomores, two juniors and two sophomores from the team will return in 2022.
"We're a little bit of a younger team," Lurtz said. "But definitely, the program concept has been building for the last few years."
For now, the Cougars are still living in the present, and that's a pretty good place to reside.
"I'm really excited," Engelhardt said. "I think we've got a great team here. We work real well together and I think we have a good chance. I like to think of (Friday) as just another game. We've had a lot of success this year and we're working well together. I don't expect anything to change these last two games. We're all in this together."
McCarty said the Cougars respect their situation.