M: Adam Reiniger, junior, Collinsville

The latest in a line of Reinigers to star at Collinsville or Althoff, Adam Reiniger rang up 18 goals and seven assists as a sophomore for the Kahoks. The all-state forward will be a major part of a deep and experienced team that finished 21-4-2 last year, won the Southwestern Conference championship and reached a Class 3A super-sectional. Reiniger and junior Jimmy Crowder, who had 11 goals, will be a handful for opponents.

