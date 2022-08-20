M: Bobby Pauly, senior, Orchard Farm

The versatile Pauly could be in line to improve on his stellar production of last season, when he collected 16 goals and 23 assists for the Eagles (19-4). The Gateway Athletic Conference North player of the year and Class 2 player of the year in Missouri will play a pivotal role in Orchard Farm’s drive for a state title, which was stalled by Whitfield in the district semifinals last year. SIU Edwardsville pledge will have dependable support, as junior Logan Hazel also returns after a 27-goal season.