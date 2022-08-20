M: Grant Locker, junior, St. Louis University High

Locker emerged as one of the Junior Billikens’ most dangerous offensive weapons, registering 19 goals and 11 assists for a team that finished 23-2-1. The first-team Class 4 all-state selection and first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection had a goal or an assist in 12 of SLUH’s first 14 games, recording 10 goals and six assists during that stretch. With the graduation losses of Stephen Saladin and Tyler Van Bree, Locker and senior Kevin Cooney will draw most of the attention from opposing defenses.
