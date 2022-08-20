 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M: Grant Locker, junior, St. Louis University High

  • 0
Grant Locker, SLUH

Grant Locker, SLUH soccer

Locker emerged as one of the Junior Billikens’ most dangerous offensive weapons, registering 19 goals and 11 assists for a team that finished 23-2-1. The first-team Class 4 all-state selection and first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection had a goal or an assist in 12 of SLUH’s first 14 games, recording 10 goals and six assists during that stretch. With the graduation losses of Stephen Saladin and Tyler Van Bree, Locker and senior Kevin Cooney will draw most of the attention from opposing defenses.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News