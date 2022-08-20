M: Jake Pollock, senior, Althoff

In his fourth year as a starter, Pollock is one of several talented players returning for the Crusaders (24-5-2), who placed second in Class 1A in Illinois. Pollock was a dual threat every time he touched the ball last season as he amassed 21 goals and 19 assists. He scored at least one goal in 12 games and had at least one assist in 15 others. The first-team All-Metro and all-state selection will team with senior Brody Bugger (20 goals, 14 assists) to lead a relentless attack.