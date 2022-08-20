 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M: Jake Pollock, senior, Althoff

  • 0
Jake Pollock, Althoff

Jake Pollock, Althoff soccer

In his fourth year as a starter, Pollock is one of several talented players returning for the Crusaders (24-5-2), who placed second in Class 1A in Illinois. Pollock was a dual threat every time he touched the ball last season as he amassed 21 goals and 19 assists. He scored at least one goal in 12 games and had at least one assist in 15 others. The first-team All-Metro and all-state selection will team with senior Brody Bugger (20 goals, 14 assists) to lead a relentless attack.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News