Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne

"I didn't have any special words for him," Lurtz said. "He does what he does anyway. My thing was to put speed on both sides, so Liam McCarty, another kid with good speed, was on the other side. With Sam pushing up on one side and Liam pushing up on the other, we had control in the middle and just ended up finding the back of the net.

"It's a hard way (for Duchesne) to lose. It's cold. We've been on the receiving end of that and I know how it feels. I feel for them. They're a good team and I don't think their record necessarily reflects it."

Engelhardt is scheduled to return Thursday, enabling Magueja to again be a full-time midfielder. Magueja appeared polished as a goalie, too, using his athleticism to leap high and snag several flighted balls out of the air and with a swarm of players around him.

"He does a great job in goal, too," said Lurtz, who despite that fact he prefers Magueja to be in the middle of the pitch. "Sam's hungry for the goal. It's not just his foot speed, it's his mental capacity to see the play and get in there quickly. He's done that all year for us."

Despite the loss, Turner wasn't entirely dissatisfied.

The Pioneers enjoyed solid possession, but shots for either team were at a bare minimum.