Mahmutovic continues goal-scoring tear to propel Mehlville to state quarterfinal

MEHLVILLE — Dino Mahmutovic has found magic in his right foot at the perfect time.
Mahmutovic continued his torrid postseason by scoring once and drawing a foul in the box to set up another goal as Mehlville defeated Cape Notre Dame 2-1 on Thursday to capture the Class 3 District 1 championship.
Mehlville (18-2-1) won its first district title since 2017, and with a new postseason format that expanded district tournaments to eight teams and eliminated the sectional round, reached a state quarterfinal for the first time since 2014.
The Panthers will face Ladue (21-6-1) on Nov. 13 at a time and site to be determined.
Mahmutovic, who tallied only four goals during an 18-game regular season, scored his fifth of the postseason when he unleashed a low rocket from 27 yards away that snuck inside the left post in the 11th minute.
“It’s all on the line. Regular season is one season, but the district and state tournament is another season,” Mahmutovic said. “It’s win or go home, and I don’t want to go home. It’s too early.”
Cape Notre Dame (19-4), the defending Class 3 state runner-up, pounced on Mehlville in the opening minutes by winning 50-50 balls and generating offensive chances.
But a hustle play by Mehlville junior Cade Harper changed the momentum.
In the eighth minute, Harper outraced a Cape Notre Dame defender to the corner flag and sent a cross to junior Ernad Smajic to provide the first quality scoring chance for the Panthers. Less than a minute later, a blast from senior Nico Cataranicchia was blocked at the goal mouth by Notre Dame senior Caleb Gast and the momentum had swung to the Panthers.
“We talked about grabbing the hammer and making sure we’re the ones swinging it,” Mehlville coach Tom Harper said. “We were a little tentative at the beginning and then we started to get a rhythm.”
After two near misses by Cape Notre Dame, including a header of a corner kick by senior Caleb Garner that bounced inches over the crossbar, Mehlville found its rhythm again.
Smajic dropped a soft pass into the box for Mahmutovic to run onto, but he was tripped from behind before launching a shot, resulting in a penalty kick.
Senior Anis Smajlovic stepped up to take it.
“The pressure was on, but every day during practice, we pick a spot we go to that spot every time, that’s how we perfect it.” Smaljovic said.
Smaljovic placed his kick perfectly to stake Mehlville to a 2-0 lead – a lead that Harper called,“the most dangerous score in soccer.”
Cape Notre Dame began to prove Harper correct by changing its approach late in the first half. Instead of sending long balls into the attacking third, the Bulldogs began layering their passes and methodically working the ball up the field and into scoring areas.
To start the second half, the Bulldogs came at Mehlville in waves, culminating in a 25-yard free kick from Will Dotson that caught Mehlville goalkeeper Meldin Sabotic flat-footed and cut the deficit to 2-1 with 28 minutes 54 seconds remaining in the game.
“We knew they weren’t going to go away.” Harper said. “They took us to task in the second half, and they made things difficult for us.”
But the Mehlville defense, which has not yielded two goals in any game this season, continued to bend but not break. Junior Will Raftery led the way in booting balls away from danger, and when senior Muamer Pandzic punted away a final Cape Notre Dame attack, the Panthers breathed a collective sigh of relief.
“It was a bit iffy, especially in that first 20 minutes (of the second half), but we were resilient on the back line and we persevered,” Raftery said.
And the resilience of Mehlville has been exemplified this postseason by Mahmutovic, who has picked the perfect time to start finding the back of the net as the Panthers try to advance to their first state semifinal since 2007.
“Our team has heart and amazing chemistry. We play as family, and we want it more than ever,” Mahmutovic said.