Mahmutovic continues goal-scoring tear to propel Mehlville to state quarterfinal

In the eighth minute, Harper outraced a Cape Notre Dame defender to the corner flag and sent a cross to junior Ernad Smajic to provide the first quality scoring chance for the Panthers. Less than a minute later, a blast from senior Nico Cataranicchia was blocked at the goal mouth by Notre Dame senior Caleb Gast and the momentum had swung to the Panthers.

“We talked about grabbing the hammer and making sure we’re the ones swinging it,” Mehlville coach Tom Harper said. “We were a little tentative at the beginning and then we started to get a rhythm.”

After two near misses by Cape Notre Dame, including a header of a corner kick by senior Caleb Garner that bounced inches over the crossbar, Mehlville found its rhythm again.

Smajic dropped a soft pass into the box for Mahmutovic to run onto, but he was tripped from behind before launching a shot, resulting in a penalty kick.

Senior Anis Smajlovic stepped up to take it.

“The pressure was on, but every day during practice, we pick a spot we go to that spot every time, that’s how we perfect it.” Smaljovic said.

Smaljovic placed his kick perfectly to stake Mehlville to a 2-0 lead – a lead that Harper called,“the most dangerous score in soccer.”