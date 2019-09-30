Alton Marquette's Nick LaFata (11) kicks the ball past Columbia's Brandon Hall during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Nick LaFata dribbles under pressure from a Columbia defender during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Jacob Morris (left) and Columbia's Keegan Obryan watch as a loose ball bounces away during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Luke Atkinson dribbles during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Columbia on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Matt Madlinger (2) and Keegan Obryan (10) congratulate teammate Jonah James after James scored a goal during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Alton Marquette on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Lucas Gratton tries to bring the ball down during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Columbia on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Isaac Hendrickson (left) and Karson Bridges both miss connections on a head ball during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Drew Whitelaw (4) passes the ball as Columbia's Keegan Obryan defends during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette goalie Joe Guehlstorf punts the ball during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Columbia on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Luke Atkinson (24) tries to bring the ball down while being closely marked by Columbia's Matt Madlinger during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia goalie Alec Venhaus kicks the ball during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Alton Marquette on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Justin Atkinson takes a throw in during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Columbia on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Jonah James (left) is hugged by teammate Bryce Pautler (center) after scoring his second goal of the first half of a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Alton Marquette on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Jonah James (center) is mobbed by teammates Karson Bridges (left), Keegan Obryan (10) and Matt Madlinger after scoring a first-half goal during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Alton Marquette on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Nick LaFata (11) leaves his feet as he dribbles past Columbia's Tate Schilling during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Jonah James (right) tries to flick an incoming ball under pressure from Alton Marquette's Jonah Fahnestock during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia goalie Alec Venhaus (left) diives on a loose ball as teammate Aaron Rahn looks on during a pool-play game in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament Walsh Division against Alton Marquette on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — After a less-than-stellar first half, the Alton Marquette boys soccer team had to make quick adjustments Monday.
Down a pair of goals at halftime to rival Columbia, the Explorers did exactly that with three unanswered goals to complete a 3-2 comeback victory in the opening round of the 65th annual CYC Bob Guelker Tournament at Soccer Park.
It was a tale of two halves for the Explorers, who shined in the final 40 minutes and got the game-winner from senior forward Aaron Boulch.
“We really just needed to communicate more and to calm down after that first half,” Boulch said. “We were rushing a little bit. Once we calmed down, we focused more and we played better soccer. It felt good to combine more and get those goals.”
Alton Marquette (11-2-4, No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) is tied atop the Pool B standings in the Walsh Division with Timberland, which beat Northwest Cedar Hill 2-0. Alton Marquette will face Northwest at 6 p.m. Tuesday before meeting Timberland in its final pool play game at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Columbia plays Timberland at 6 p.m. Tuesday and wraps up pool play against Northwest Wednesday.
The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semifinal round Thursday.
Nick LaFata got Alton Marquette's resurgence started when he buried a free kick from just outside the Columbia penalty area in the 60th minute. Brett Terry tied it with 14 minutes to go before Boulch's header with less than four minutes remaining capped the victory.
It was just the latest thrilling finish between the teams. Columbia (11-2-4, No. 5 SS) came back against the Explorers on Sept. 2 to earn a 1-1 tie.
“We made some slight adjustments in the way we went about our attack,” Alton Marquette coach Tim Gould said. “We put them under pressure a lot more than we did in the first 40. These games are always close matches. I know the history is there, but even this year, they came back against us earlier on a last-minute goal on the road. We came back against them tonight.”
Things didn't start out as smoothly for the Explorers in the latest installment as Columbia junior midfielder Jonah James scored in the 17th and 23rd minutes to put the Eagles up early.
“Between him and Karson Bridges, they're our leading scorers,” Columbia coach Jason Mathenia said. “Jonah has had a lot of pace to him. The kid is fast. He's athletic to be able to get around kids to either cut out a pass or go straight to goal.”
But the Eagles, who took a 2-0 lead into halftime, couldn't sneak anything past Alton Marquette goalkeeper Joe Guehlstorf the rest of the way. Guehlstorf had five saves in the win.
“It's a good feeling, getting the win there at the end,” Gould said. “It's more significant than a tie, absolutely, for the points. Like I told the guys, this 3-2 win felt a lot better than a 3-0 win for me in the way that we came back and played such a strong second half.”
