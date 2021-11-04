Marquette scores twice in final eight minutes to beat CBC for district crown

WILDWOOD — Michael Quinn ran toward the corner flag Thursday night.
He had no idea what else to do.
A center back for the Marquette boys soccer team, Quinn’s job most nights is to stop goals, not score them. So when the ball came to him off a rebound deep in CBC’s penalty area and he struck it for his first goal of the season to tie the game late in the second half, it was all new to him.
“It came back and I volleyed it in,” Quinn said. “It felt like a movie. Everything was so blurry. I was running around, going to the corner. It’s the best feeling in the world.”
Quinn’s goal in the 71st minute gave Marquette momentum, which it parlayed into another goal. This time senior midfielder Carter Van Buskirk sent a left-footed corner kick to the back post. His strike avoided the outstretched arms of CBC goalkeeper Sean Stenger and found teammate Alex Hohlen’s blonde head. Hohlen redirected the ball into the goal in the 74th minute to give Marquette a thrilling 2-1 win over CBC in the Class 4 District 2 championship game at Lafayette High.
Marquette (16-4-1) advanced to face reigning Class 4 champion Jackson (17-7-2) in a quarterfinal November 13.
It’s the sixth district championship for Marquette and the first since 2018, but it might go down as the most impressive. Just to get to the final, the Mustangs had to find their way past De Smet, which they did with a 3-0 semifinal win Tuesday.
Since 2015, CBC or De Smet have ended Marquette’s season five times. Entering Thursday’s game Marquette had faced CBC 10 times and lost eight of them, including three in a row.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. “This was the path we had to take and we had to prepare for that kind of game. We were lucky enough to do it.”
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (18-6-1) took the lead in the 48th minute when senior midfielder Dillon Byrkit knocked in a rebound off a corner kick from senior Kaden Smith.
Smith sent the ball in and it appeared senior Dillon James got a head on it but couldn’t send it cleanly toward the goal. In the immediate scrum Byrkit pounced on the ball and smashed it into the net for his 11th goal of the season.
CBC was in command, but Marquette kept pushing. Moments after Byrkit scored he was in his own box knocking away a near chance from the Mustangs. Marquette kept the pressure on and if not for the good work of CBC standout center back Alex Peters the Mustangs wouldn’t have had to wait nearly 30 minutes to equalize.
“We’ve been pretty determined all year to stay focused and stay on what we do,” Kenny said. “I thought we were a bit unlucky, we had some chances that we didn’t convert on but we have to keep pushing.”
Playing from behind is not unfamiliar to Marquette, but doing so with the season on the line wasn’t part of the pregame plan. With the bleachers filled with students and fans, their vocal support gave the Mustangs a boost when they needed it most.
“It was looking grim but we had the supporters making some noise and the guys fired up,” Van Buskirk said. “After one goal we got the momentum and in goes another and we’re on top.”
Marquette has shown all season it was dangerous on set pieces. That it scored both of its goals off restarts was no surprise. CBC coach Terry Michler wanted to limit those chances as much as possible.
“Our guys to a man would tell you going into the game that they’re going to be dangerous on restarts, everybody knew it,” Michler said. “It was a matter of time. It’s unfortunate.”
When Hohlen’s header danced into the net it set off a raucous celebration, but there was still nearly six minutes left in the game. Marquette had to hold off the desperate Cadets.
“I knew collectively as a team we wanted this win so bad,” Quinn said. “I wasn’t going to give up anything. I was going to work as hard as I could until I collapsed.”
Quinn stayed on his feet and the Mustangs emerged from one of the most loaded districts in the state. It may have come as a surprise to some, but not to Marquette.
"It means a lot. We’ve beaten both De Smet and CBC a few times in our history," Van Buskirk said. "Going into this playoffs we knew we had the guys that were able to do it and we did it."