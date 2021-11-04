Marquette scores twice in final eight minutes to beat CBC for district crown

Playing from behind is not unfamiliar to Marquette, but doing so with the season on the line wasn’t part of the pregame plan. With the bleachers filled with students and fans, their vocal support gave the Mustangs a boost when they needed it most.

“It was looking grim but we had the supporters making some noise and the guys fired up,” Van Buskirk said. “After one goal we got the momentum and in goes another and we’re on top.”

Marquette has shown all season it was dangerous on set pieces. That it scored both of its goals off restarts was no surprise. CBC coach Terry Michler wanted to limit those chances as much as possible.

“Our guys to a man would tell you going into the game that they’re going to be dangerous on restarts, everybody knew it,” Michler said. “It was a matter of time. It’s unfortunate.”

When Hohlen’s header danced into the net it set off a raucous celebration, but there was still nearly six minutes left in the game. Marquette had to hold off the desperate Cadets.

“I knew collectively as a team we wanted this win so bad,” Quinn said. “I wasn’t going to give up anything. I was going to work as hard as I could until I collapsed.”