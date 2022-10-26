 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McGinnis scores pair in OT, sends Edwardsville past O'Fallon and into sectional title game

Edwardsville vs Collinsville

Edwardsville forward Colin McGinnis (left) and Collinsville midfielder Chris Munoz vie for the ball. Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 2-0 in the Class 3A soccer regional championship game at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, IL on Saturday October 22, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Tim Vizer

Colin McGinnis scored goals late in each overtime period Wednesday as the Edwardsville High boys soccer team beat O'Fallon 2-0 in a Class 3A Moline Sectional semifinal played at Collinsville High.

McGinnis tallied in the final minute of the first overtime period and with just more than one minute left in the second OT as the Tigers (16-5-2) advanced to face Joliet West (17-5-3) at 5 p.m. Friday for the sectional title at Moline High.

Edwardsville earned its fifth consecutive shutout and eighth in nine games, a stretch in which it is 7-1-1.

The Tigers finished third in the Southwestern Conference but knocked out the two teams that finished ahead of the them in the postseason — Collinsville, the SWC champ, by a 2-0 score in overtime Saturday; and O'Fallon (12-8-2), the SWC runner-up, which was seeking its first appearance in a sectional final since 2006.

Edwardsville lost to O'Fallon in a regional final last season, but its victory Wednesday was its ninth against O'Fallon in the postseason since 2009, including the seventh time in a sectional semifinal. 

Scoring information from Wednesday's game was provided on the Illinois High School Association web site. No goalkeeping information was reported.

Edwardsville last advanced to a sectional final in 2019, when it eventually finished third in the Class 3A state tournament.

Joliet West scored twice in the second half Wednesday to win 2-1 at Moline in the other sectional semifinal.

