Memories of Crowe inspire DuBourg as it shoots for first state soccer championship

Through the heartache, the DuBourg boys soccer team has stayed true to its mission.

The Cavaliers (14-11) are in the final four of the state tournament for the first time since 1979. When they take the field at 10 a.m. Friday to play Borgia (13-9) in a Class 1 semifinal at Soccer Park in Fenton, they will be seeking the first championship in school history.

They’re doing it all for Sam Crowe, who was killed July 28 when the motorcycle on which he was riding was struck by another car. Crowe would have been a sophomore for the Cavaliers.

“We dedicated the season to him. We all wanted to win everything for him,” said DuBourg junior defender Owen Reynolds, who along with freshman Brendan Crowe were cousins to Sam Crowe. “He was very hard-working and got all of us hyped up for every game.

“It’s about motivation now more than anything.”

Crowe’s No. 6 has been retired, never to be worn by another DuBourg soccer player. However, it is displayed on the Cavaliers’ bench at every game, a source of inspiration and a constant reminder to finish the job.

“At the beginning, it was difficult for everyone,” junior forward Austin Bergmann said. “But we’ve rallied around each other and have all come together as one. Losing Sam helped motivate us. He was a hard-working kid. He put a lot of effort into everything he did. He was a physical player on the soccer field and never gave up.”

Defender Greg Reynolds, the only senior on the team, called Crowe “a very good kid.”

“Everything we do is for Sam,” Reynolds said. “That’s what helped the team come together and be so close this year. It serves as motivation. We’re a very good team; we’re in the final four. But we have that extra drive. We’re doing this for the bigger picture.”

Crowe’s death came less than a week before tryouts. Second-year Cavaliers coach Brian Gillick envisioned a more significant role for Crowe as a sophomore, citing his work ethic and enthusiasm. Crowe suffered a knee injury early in his freshman season and never received clearance to play again. But Gillick said he then became the team’s top cheerleader.

“Quite frankly, we talk about Sam all the time. We talk about him like he’s still here,” Gillick said. “We want to keep his spirit alive. He’s very much a part of this team. He was bright, positive energy all the time — whether things were going well or not. He was always the first one off the bench to give whoever came off (the field) a high five.”

After wins and losses, Gillick and assistant coach Jim Morton pick a DuBourg player who shined during the game. That player receives Crowe’s jersey until the next game.

“Owen Reynolds’ mom is Sam’s mom’s sister,” Gillick said. “Owen got the jersey against Brentwood (in the state quarterfinals Saturday) because he scored a goal and helped us get a shutout. He took it to Sam’s mom (Kim Dengler). That was a cool situation.”

Dengler recalled the moment.

“My nephew Owen worked so hard and he couldn’t wait to bring me that jersey,” Dengler said. “He wanted to play so hard for Sam and bring that jersey to me.”

Dengler has attended a handful of the Cavaliers’ games, although the loss of her son has been so profound that occasionally it’s been too painful.

“I’m very proud of all those boys,” Dengler said. “It melts my heart. It really does. It makes me feel like (Sam) is still going on even though he’s not.”

Dengler said people gravitated to Crowe because of his dynamic personality.

“He was an amazing boy,” she said. “He was beautiful inside and out. He was determined. He had a free spirit. He was silly. I always called him ‘Silly Sam.’ He liked to play jokes on people. He was just himself. He embraced himself. He looked after other people. He would make sure everybody was OK. He was very kind and funny.”

Dengler has an older son and a supportive extended family on which to lead. She said community support also has been a source of strength.

“It’s hard every day,” Dengler said. “I miss him so much and wish he was here for this. He would be so proud. I try very hard to push forward and be strong. My life will never be the same. I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to move forward.”

Gillick and his players were appreciative of the actions of Duchesne on Sept. 20 and St. Mary’s on Oct. 20. Both opponents wore black armbands to honor Crowe when they played the Cavaliers at DuBourg.

“A huge shoutout to Duchesne and St. Mary’s,” Gillick said. “It was touching; it was a super cool moment that they didn’t have to do. They did it on their own. They called us and asked if it would be fine. We said, ‘Of course.’ It was really cool for them to do that.”

DuBourg lost at Borgia 4-2 on Oct. 24 in a nonconference game between Archdiocesan Athletic Association members; DuBourg is AAA Division II for soccer and Borgia is AAA Division I. The Cavaliers fell behind 3-0, rallied to within 3-2, then gave up a late goal.

The Cavaliers hope the second time around will feature a different outcome. They have talented scorers in Bergmann (20 goals, six assists), sophomore Mateo Switzer (13 goals, 13 assists) and junior Andrew Luzecky (eight goals, seven assists), a defense that has permitted just two goals in the last four games and a solid goalie in junior Kevin Henson. Bergmann needs one goal to become the career leader at the school; Luzecky is a Vianney transfer.

“The whole group is playing as a unit,” Gillick said. “That’s the reason for our late success. Nobody cares who’s scoring or getting the assists. They just want to win as a team.

“Our goal is to not give up three goals right away. They’re a heck of a team. They play a lot of long balls over the top and have a big, strong kid that plays center forward (6-foot-6 junior Adam Rickman). But we lost the last time in the midfield. Their midfield was quicker and more skilled than we were that day. It’s going to take a special effort. We want to come out and play a lot harder. I don’t know that we were ready to play last time.”