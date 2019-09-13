Subscribe for 99¢

Marc Orihuela got to live out the stuff of dreams Friday.

After scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over host Soldan to help the Panthers capture their first Public High league Tournament title, Oriheula's teammates hoisted him on their shoulders with the tournament trophy and then dumped an ice bucket on him to celebrate.

“This feels pretty good, it's a feeling I want to get used to more,” Orihuela said. “Every single game we play is important but, of course, it feels great to finally win a (PHL) trophy for this school. Our first championship and my first goal. It's great.”

It was just the fifth win by Metro over its PHL rival in the last 31 tries, dating back to 1999. The Panthers beat the Tigers twice in 2001, once in 2002 and went without a victory until 2018. They also played to a 2-2 tie in 2005.

“This is the first time we've won the tournament because the boys are playing great,” Chambers said. “The boys are playing great, they are a very improved team and it shows. We're a balanced team that is playing really well as a collective group. I am so happy for these guys.”

The junior midfielder put Metro (4-0) up 2-0 with six minutes left in the first half when he got his body on a ball, knocked it into the Soldan penalty area and scored.

“My teammates always yell for me to crash the post,” Orihuela said. “I wanted to make sure I contributed as much as I could to the team. I feel like I did that today.”

Orihuela's goal put an end to the offensive onslaught from Metro, which dominated half.

An onslaught of possession and attack by Metro got off to a good start off a set piece in the seventh minute.

Miles Diekemper put Metro up for good with a goal off a corner kick in the seventh minute. The junior midfielder bent a shot from the right corner into the Soldan net.

“It went right in,” Metro coach James Chambers said. “We worked really hard at pressing them and we used some long throw-ins to (pin Soldan in). We had some good chances and we made the most of a couple of them.”

While Metro kept Soldan in check for most of the game, the Tigers had chances, even before their second-half goal.

Senior forward Isaac Omba pinged the crossbar midway through the opening half.

“We hit two or three posts,” Soldan coach Jeremy Rensmann said. “Then there was the crossbar. We had some great chances, we just couldn't put another one away. We just couldn't finish.”

Senior Ben Groth earned the win in goal for Metro.

PHL Tournament championship: Metro 2, Soldan 1

