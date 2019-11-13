O'FALLON, MO. — Jack Meuse and his fellow Fort Zumwalt West senior teammates didn't want their high school soccer careers to end on their home pitch.
“We didn't want to end it here, I'll tell you that,” the standout midfielder said. “Not at Dave Hoekel Stadium. We wanted to keep going.”
Meuse made sure the Jaguars would keep going, scoring the game-tying goal with 14 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in regulation and then burying the game-winner just 2:48 into overtime to give Zumwalt West a 3-2 win over Holt in a Class 4 sectional match Wednesday night.
“The golden goal is nerve-wracking,” Jaguars coach Brad Fischer said. “He's one of the top players in our area. He's been a four-year varsity player and our leading scorer the last three years. He's a heck of a player.”
Zumwalt West (12-14) advances to play at defending Class 4 runner-up De Smet (15-4-1) in a Class 4 quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“That particular type of matchup in that particular game is why we play the schedule we do,” Fischer said. “When we play De Smet, we'll have played every MCC school this year. The experience we have of playing Chaminade, CBC, Vianney, and also Zumwalt South and Summit, and all those teams on our schedule, we're not going to go in scared or overwhelmed.
Holt (14-9-1) won both of the regular season meetings between the teams and had won five straight over Zumwalt West dating back to Oct. 20, 2016.
“We had a similar game with these guys the last league game we had with them and they ended up getting us in penalty kicks,” Fischer said. “Holt is a great team and they're well-coached. They've had our number, so what a great time to end that streak.”
The winner came on the first good chance for either team in the extra session. Jon Richert was able to slide a nice pass to Meuse, who sent a low shot along the ground to the right of diving Holt goalkeeper Hunter Deeken for his team-high 20th goal of the season.
“He played a perfect ball to my feet and allowed me to turn nicely,” Meuse said. “When I got my head up, I just found the corner and picked it out. At that point, words can not describe it.”
Meuse was the reason the game was in overtime to begin with after executing a beautifully bent free kick from 35 yards out off the far post to tie the game with just under 15 minutes to play.
“Funny story, a kid in my math class actually showed me that free kick in that exact spot, so when I got to that spot, I was like 'Oh, he's in the stands. I might as well have a rip at this point,'” Meuse said. “I just went for it and it worked out just as I planned.”
Holt struck first in the 15th minute.
Grant Polman took a free kick from 35 yards out toward a gaggle of players in the box and the ball went off the head of a Zumwalt West defender, who was trying to head it out of danger, but instead headed it into the net.
“Holt is extremely dangerous on set pieces,” Fischer said. “When they beat us 3-0 earlier in the year, all three of their goals were on set pieces. One of the things we talked about yesterday was we've got to limit those.”
The Indians nearly had another one seven minutes later when Andrew Bergmann got around a defender and broke in alone, but Jaguars goalkeeper Owen Rook made a dazzling save to keep it a one-goal game throughout the remainder of the first half.
Zumwalt West was outshot 7-1 in the first half, but turned up the offensive heat on a chilly night in the second half and netted the equalizer just over 12 minutes after the break.
A Jaguars throw-in was headed by an Indians defender, but the ball found its way to Alex Hermann, who ripped a left-footed rocket past Deeken to make it a 1-1 game.
“We were kind of hanging our heads just a little bit,” Fischer said, “But when Alex had that great finish then that kind of woke us up a little bit.”
Nick Thomas, who earlier in the day signed a letter of intent to play at Webster University, gathered a loose ball just past midfield, went around a defender and ripped a shot into the upper right corner to give Holt a 2-1 lead with 15:16 left in regulation.
But the lead lasted all of 46 seconds as Meuse netted the equalizer.
Fischer was in awe of the back-to-back brilliant goals.
“Their goal and the run of play and that free kick are probably the two best goals I've seen all year and they were within a minute of one another,” he said. “It was just two fantastic shots from both of those kids.
That set the stage for Meuse's golden goal and a chance to keep what the Jaguars call the “Purple Train” moving along.
“After this win, this is the farthest our school has ever made it in history,” Meuse said. “So, we're going to go on Saturday and break new heights.”