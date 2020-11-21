MICDS edges Orchard Farm in Class 2 final to win first boys soccer state title

MICDS became the fourth Metro League team to win the Class 2 state championship in the last five seasons. John Burroughs won the 2016 and 2018 titles and Priory won in 2017.

Birkel’s goal came off a pass from Ralph and MICDS senior goalkeeper James Hammersmith made four saves to earn his sixth shutout.

“We have a lot of players who are strong on the ball and it’s just me on the end of it,” Birkel said. “I just wanted to try and get in front of their goalie. It’s a wet day and I wanted to try and see if I could get a rebound. It just so happened to pop out to me and I was able to get something on it.”

Birkel, Fischer and Ralph all finished tied for MICDS team honors with eight goals.

Orchard Farm (17-3) finished only the fifth season in varsity program history with its best finish.

The Eagles won their first district title last season and had scored no fewer than two goals in a game since their last loss and only other shutout this season — a 1-0 setback Sept. 29 to Fort Zumwalt East.