MICDS Rams vs. Orchard Farm Eagles

About MICDS: Has won 11 in a row after starting season 1-3. … Road trip of 208 miles to state final venue is shortest for Rams in postseason. They traveled 236 miles for semifinal against Pleasant Hill and 257 miles to Monett for quarterfinal round. … Senior midfielder Hayden Fischer and senior forward Walter Ralph have scored eight goals each and senior forward Alexander Birkel has scored seven goals. … Senior James Hammersmith owns every goalkeeping decision and a .88 goals against average in 1,178 minutes with five shutouts.

About Orchard Farm: Makes first title game appearance in only fifth year of program history. ... With only a pair of 1-goal losses to St. Charles and Fort Zumwalt East, the Eagles have been in every game this season. … Orchard Farm has closed with 10 successive wins and outscored opponents 53-5 in that span. … The duo of senior forward Michael Bhat (26 goals, nine assists) and midfielder Ethan Bromaghim (22 goals, 21 assists) have powered the Eagles offense. … Freshman Logan Hazel has seen the bulk of the minutes in goal (11-1, .61 goals against average, eight shutouts).