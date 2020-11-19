 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MICDS Rams vs. Orchard Farm Eagles
0 comments

MICDS Rams vs. Orchard Farm Eagles

Subscribe for $29 a year
MICDS 2, Westminster 1 (2OT)

MICDS' Joe Nicpon heads the ball during the Class 2 District 3 championship soccer match on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 2 state championship.

When, where: Noon Saturday, Lake Country Soccer Complex, Springfield.

Records: MICDS, 12-3; Orchard Farm, 17-2.

Semifinals: MICDS 4, Pleasant Hill 0; Orchard Farm 7, St. Joseph LeBlond 2.

State championship appearances: None.

Best state tournament finish: MICDS, quarterfinals (1989); Orchard Farm, sectionals (2019).

Last state championship appearance: None.

Head to head since 1999: First meeting.

About MICDS: Has won 11 in a row after starting season 1-3. … Road trip of 208 miles to state final venue is shortest for Rams in postseason. They traveled 236 miles for semifinal against Pleasant Hill and 257 miles to Monett for quarterfinal round. … Senior midfielder Hayden Fischer and senior forward Walter Ralph have scored eight goals each and senior forward Alexander Birkel has scored seven goals. … Senior James Hammersmith owns every goalkeeping decision and a .88 goals against average in 1,178 minutes with five shutouts.

About Orchard Farm: Makes first title game appearance in only fifth year of program history. ... With only a pair of 1-goal losses to St. Charles and Fort Zumwalt East, the Eagles have been in every game this season. … Orchard Farm has closed with 10 successive wins and outscored opponents 53-5 in that span. … The duo of senior forward Michael Bhat (26 goals, nine assists) and midfielder Ethan Bromaghim (22 goals, 21 assists) have powered the Eagles offense. … Freshman Logan Hazel has seen the bulk of the minutes in goal (11-1, .61 goals against average, eight shutouts).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports