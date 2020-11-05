Milgie puts best face forward as Whitfield beats St. Pius in district final

Prior to the Whitfield goals in the second half, St. Pius (7-12) appeared to have a golden chance to take the lead in the second half.

An indirect free kick from the top of the 6-yard box pinged the crossbar once during an offensive barrage started by sophomore midfielder Logan Hall’s kick.

“I felt like if we could keep all of that out, there wasn’t going to be anything stopping us tonight,” Milgie said. “The boys played so well and worked so hard. We all wanted this title and we got it.”

The first half, which featured five cards including one red for each side to make it 10 against 10 for the final 46 minutes, also had its momentum swings.

St. Pius jumped to a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute when junior forward Nathan Stoll found the back of the net.

Then, with 37 seconds left in the half, Milgie scored off an assist from sophomore Nolan Schulte for a momentum-building 1-1 tie.

“That was the confidence boost and the momentum we needed,” Milgie said. “It gave us chance to start over fresh in the second half and that had a lot to do with why we won, I think.”

Sophomore Jude Watkins-Wedel earned the win in goal for Whitfield.

“We were two starters down when we went up there, so I knew we were better,” St. Pius coach Aaron Portell said. “I thought we played better than them at times, it was just a breakdown on a missed kick with 37 seconds left in the half. We hit the bar on that little indirect kick. It’s just a funny game.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.