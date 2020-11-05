Milgie puts best face forward as Whitfield beats St. Pius in district final

CRYSTAL CITY — It’s safe to say Jimmy Milgie would give up anything for his Whitfield boys soccer teammates.
The junior did just about that Thursday in giving up part of his face to help Whitfield fend off host St. Pius X en route to a 3-1 victory for the Class 1 District 1 championship.
With the game tied 1-1 and just more than 10 minutes left to play, Whitfield sophomore Donovan Doles took a shot from the top of the St. Pius penalty area. Doles' shot struck Milgie just over his left eye, then bounded into the air over St. Pius keeper Keagan Klahs and into the net for the game-winning goal.
“I didn’t even move and hit me in the face,” Milgie said. “I was like ‘what just happened?’ It was like a blessing from God. I was in the right spot at the right time and it was the best thing that could have happened.”
Whitfield (6-6) earned its second district title in three years and advanced to play at Lutheran St. Charles (13-7-1) on Tuesday in a Class 1 quarterfinal.
After Milgie gave Whitfield the lead for good with his second goal of the game and 14th of the season, sophomore O’Neill Stanley iced the result by scoring a couple of minutes later.
Earlier this season, Whitfield beat St. Pius 9-1.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game, that first result wasn’t (indicative of St. Pius),” Whitfield coach Mike Quante. “There were several momentum swings in this game and the boys found ways to always get it into their favor.”
Prior to the Whitfield goals in the second half, St. Pius (7-12) appeared to have a golden chance to take the lead in the second half.
An indirect free kick from the top of the 6-yard box pinged the crossbar once during an offensive barrage started by sophomore midfielder Logan Hall’s kick.
“I felt like if we could keep all of that out, there wasn’t going to be anything stopping us tonight,” Milgie said. “The boys played so well and worked so hard. We all wanted this title and we got it.”
The first half, which featured five cards including one red for each side to make it 10 against 10 for the final 46 minutes, also had its momentum swings.
St. Pius jumped to a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute when junior forward Nathan Stoll found the back of the net.
Then, with 37 seconds left in the half, Milgie scored off an assist from sophomore Nolan Schulte for a momentum-building 1-1 tie.
“That was the confidence boost and the momentum we needed,” Milgie said. “It gave us chance to start over fresh in the second half and that had a lot to do with why we won, I think.”
Sophomore Jude Watkins-Wedel earned the win in goal for Whitfield.
“We were two starters down when we went up there, so I knew we were better,” St. Pius coach Aaron Portell said. “I thought we played better than them at times, it was just a breakdown on a missed kick with 37 seconds left in the half. We hit the bar on that little indirect kick. It’s just a funny game.”
