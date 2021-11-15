Milgie rounds into form as Whitfield shoots for Class 2 state championship

With Jimmy Milgie nearing 100 percent, the Whitfield Warriors are ready to take another kick at a boys soccer state championship.
The senior forward's season has been compromised by injuries, but he's making up for lost time as his health steadily returns.
"Absolutely. It's been awesome," said Milgie, who estimates he's playing at 90- to 95-percent capacity after being slowed by hamstring, quadriceps and ankle injuries. "It just feels so good to play, let alone win. I'm definitely a lot better than I have been. I can play a whole game. Before, I could maybe play 10 minutes a half and I would be happy with that."
Whitfield (17-5) plays Harrisonville (10-10-1) in the semifinals of the Class 2 state tournament at 5 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton. It's the Warriors' first appearance in the Class 2 tournament. They finished second in the Class 1 state tournament last year and won Class 1 titles in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.
A victory Friday would send the Warriors to the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Perryville (22-3) or Excelsior Springs (18-5), who meet in the first Class 2 semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
"It will be good to go into a match not thinking too much about an opponent, just focusing on ourselves," Milgie said of the state berth.
With Milgie back in the mix, the deep and talented Warriors could be the favorite despite the rigid competition they are sure to face.
"He's unbelievable," first-year Whitfield coach Charlie Noonan said. "I mean, the whole team's unbelievable, but he has changed the dynamic of the group, for sure. It's a big deal to get him back.
"He's experienced, he's fast, he's smart and he knows how to compete. He's learned over the years what it takes to win. The other thing he can provide is he can break down a team on a dribble. He can beat two or three guys on a dribble, then fire a shot away or slot a ball off to somebody else. And he can do that at full speed with the ball."
Milgie collected his first goal of the season Oct. 1 in a 5-0 victory at Lutheran St. Charles — the Warriors' eighth game of the season. He remained at one goal through Whitfield's first 12 games.
Since Oct. 13, however, Milgie has 11 goals and eight assists in nine games. He had two-goal performances against Parkway Central, Principia, Ladue and Lutheran North, a four-assist outbreak against Affton and two-assist showings against Orchard Farm and O'Fallon Christian.
Milgie's 12 goals and 10 assists make him Whitfield's second-leading scorer with 34 points. Junior Nolan Schulte has 21 goals and four assists for 46 points, junior Tommy Wortham has 15 goals and three assists for 33 points and sophomore Kaeden Anderson has six goals and 10 assists for 22 points. Five other players have at least three goals.
"I'm just playing from the heart," Milgie said. "It's my last season and I don't want to stop playing. My team understands that. We're doing it for ourselves and the seniors. Every game is a fight to play more. That's pretty much what has kept us going — the fire."
Milgie also has no interest in revisiting the disappointment of last season, when Whitfield fell 1-0 to Southern Boone in the Class 1 title game.
"This is all, 100 percent, coming from last year," Milgie said of the motivational inspiration. "We came up just short and it was the worst feeling ever. I don't want that to happen again. I dedicated this whole season to become the best version of ourselves so we could win — or get another shot, at least."
Milgie said his right hamstring injury, which occurred before the other two setbacks, remains the biggest challenge to his daily workouts and games. But because it's lasted so long, he's learned how to manage it.
"The hamstring is bad," he said. "I've had it for about eight months. I strained it when I was running track. I thought it would go away over time, but it's stayed persistently. I've done a lot of (physical therapy) and I've also paid a lot more attention to my warmups, my stretches. We also bought a massager and I've massage-gunned the heck out of it.
"I've hardly ever been injured other than one time I broke a bone. But before that, I had never been injured. Just extremely bad luck."
Noonan and assistant coach Dennis Dooley were unsure when, or whether, Milgie would be physically ready to make a consistent impact. They were prepared, in a worst-case scenario, to move into the postseason without Milgie, who had 16 goals and 10 assists as a junior.
"We saw glimpses of Jimmy when he would come back from one injury before he would tweak something else or hurt his ankle," said Noonan, the former coach at Parkway North. "We were champing at the bit to get him healthy for the playoff run as best we can."
If Whitfield had the ability to win the state tournament without Milgie, which indeed might have been the case, Noonan said its chances are greatly enhanced with him in the lineup.
"I have full confidence in our team to be where it's at without Jimmy," Noonan said. "However, I did know that if Jimmy came back healthy, we would be that much harder to beat. I don't necessarily think we couldn't have pulled it off, but it would have been a lot harder. It's made life easier as a coach from a decision-making standpoint."
Another player, senior midfielder Tyler Arulsamy, also has provided the Warriors with a jolt when he returned about the same time as Milgie. Arulsamy broke his left foot in Whitfield's first summer workout in June, then came back in August and suffered a groin injury. Like Milgie, Arulsamy has been on the varsity level for four years.
"Tyler is not quite 100 percent; I wouldn't even put him at 75 percent," Noonan said. "But he is a phenomenal player. The two of them, being able to slot into roles they're fit for, have given us a lift and allowed us (to have) that much more depth — not only in our starting 11, but also coming off the bench. Him playing at 75 percent and Jimmy playing at 75 percent is better than them not playing at all."