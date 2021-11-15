Milgie rounds into form as Whitfield shoots for Class 2 state championship

"I'm just playing from the heart," Milgie said. "It's my last season and I don't want to stop playing. My team understands that. We're doing it for ourselves and the seniors. Every game is a fight to play more. That's pretty much what has kept us going — the fire."

Milgie also has no interest in revisiting the disappointment of last season, when Whitfield fell 1-0 to Southern Boone in the Class 1 title game.

"This is all, 100 percent, coming from last year," Milgie said of the motivational inspiration. "We came up just short and it was the worst feeling ever. I don't want that to happen again. I dedicated this whole season to become the best version of ourselves so we could win — or get another shot, at least."

Milgie said his right hamstring injury, which occurred before the other two setbacks, remains the biggest challenge to his daily workouts and games. But because it's lasted so long, he's learned how to manage it.

"The hamstring is bad," he said. "I've had it for about eight months. I strained it when I was running track. I thought it would go away over time, but it's stayed persistently. I've done a lot of (physical therapy) and I've also paid a lot more attention to my warmups, my stretches. We also bought a massager and I've massage-gunned the heck out of it.