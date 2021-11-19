Milgie scores twice, leads Whitfield past Harrisonville in Class 2 semifinal

With an untied right shoe, he filled a lane to the right of Thompson, received a pass and pummeled a right-footed laser into the far corner of the net to give Whitfield a 3-0 lead.

“I was literally tying my shoe when the play just came to me, so I decided to make the best of it,” Milgie said.

Whitfield coach Charlie Noonan credits the abundance of varsity experience of the Whitfield seniors for their ability to excel in unscripted moments.

“Jimmy and some of our other seniors have been playing varsity for four years. They were in the (Class 1 championship game) last year, and I think you’re seeing a lot of that experience show through in their composure,” Noonan said.

That composure was evident early in the contest when Whitfield earned three corner kicks and Eddleman made four saves to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard.

The Warriors kept attacking, and the excellent placement of corner kicks by senior Tyler Arulsamy proved to be too much for Harrisonville to withstand. On the Warriors’ fourth corner attempt, Arulsamy launched a left-footed curveball that landed on the left knee of 6-foot-2 sophomore Kaeden Anderson and into the goal to open the scoring.