Missouri boys soccer district roundup: Marquette blanks De Smet, sets up district final with CBC

Anthony Rolando scored first and Alex Hohlen added a pair of goals Tuesday as Marquette beat De Smet 3-0 in a Class 4 District 2 boys soccer semifinal at Lafayette.
Colin Nowotny had eight saves and the goalkeeping shutout for the Mustangs (15-4-1), who advanced to play CBC (18-5-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lafayette for the district title.
The Mustangs snapped a five-game losing streak to De Smet dating to 2016.
CBC advanced with a 1-0 semifinal victory against Lafayette on a second-half goal by Luca Bartoni.
Cadets goalkeeper Sean Stenger made two saves and earned his sixth solo shutout.
Class 4 District 1: Logan Gabel and Pablo Juan scored goals to lift Vianney to a 2-1 semifinal victory against Oakville.
The Golden Griffins (11-10-3) will play host to defending Class 4 state champion Jackson at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district final.
Jackson edged Northwest Cedar Hill 1-0 in the other district semifinal.
Class 4 District 4: Brady Freeman, Kaden Marsh and Carson Nolan scored one goal apiece in Liberty’s 3-0 semifinal victory against host Francis Howell.
Patrick O’Day had six saves and the goalkeeping shutout as Liberty (16-5-2) won its first meeting against Howell (18-7-1).
In the district final, the Eagles will take on St. Dominic (16-5-2), which won its semifinal 4-0 against Francis Howell Central behind two goals from Nate Grewe and one each from Ryan Dugan and Brennon Schulz.
Earlier this season, St. Dominic and Liberty tied 0-0.
Class 3 District 1: Nico Cataranicchia and Anis Smajlovic scored twice apiece as Mehlville beat Cape Central in a semifinal.
The Panthers (17-2-1) — who also got one goal each from Eldar Kladnjakovic, Dino Mahmutovic and Endi Rizvic — advanced to play host to Cape Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Thursday to decide the district crown. Notre Dame finished as the Class 3 runner-up last season.
Class 3 District 3: The Lions advanced to the final thanks to goals from Dom Mrazik, Scotty Porter and Donovan West.
The Lions (15-7) will play host to GAC Central rival Fort Zumwalt South (21-3), the defending Class 3 state champ, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the district crown.
Zumwalt South advanced with an 8-0 victory against North Point.
Class 1 District 1: St. Pius X rolled to an 8-0 semifinal victory against Hancock at DuBourg for its fifth consecutive shutout victory.
The Lancers (14-6) got two goals from Nathan Stoll and one each from Ian Kutilek, Logan Hall, Adam Foy, Patrick Flanagan, Colin Brown and Will Becker.
St. Pius plays in the district final at 6 p.m. Thursday at host DuBourg (9-8), which beat Valley Park 4-3 in the other semifinal.
Class 1 District 3: Five different players scored goals in Lutheran St. Charles’ 6-0 victory against host Canton.
Ben Versemann had two goals and one assist while Cuinn Lurtz had one goal and two assists. Liam McCarty had one goal and one assist while Sam Majueja and Jack Tomlinson scored one goal each.
The Cougars (18-5-1) pushed their unbeaten streak to 11 games and await the winner of Wednesday’s district semifinal between McCluer South-Berkeley and Crossroads College Prep to play in the district final Thursday.