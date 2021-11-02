Missouri boys soccer district roundup: Marquette blanks De Smet, sets up district final with CBC

In the district final, the Eagles will take on St. Dominic (16-5-2), which won its semifinal 4-0 against Francis Howell Central behind two goals from Nate Grewe and one each from Ryan Dugan and Brennon Schulz.

Earlier this season, St. Dominic and Liberty tied 0-0.

Class 3 District 1: Nico Cataranicchia and Anis Smajlovic scored twice apiece as Mehlville beat Cape Central in a semifinal.

The Panthers (17-2-1) — who also got one goal each from Eldar Kladnjakovic, Dino Mahmutovic and Endi Rizvic — advanced to play host to Cape Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Thursday to decide the district crown. Notre Dame finished as the Class 3 runner-up last season.

Class 3 District 3: The Lions advanced to the final thanks to goals from Dom Mrazik, Scotty Porter and Donovan West.

The Lions (15-7) will play host to GAC Central rival Fort Zumwalt South (21-3), the defending Class 3 state champ, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the district crown.

Zumwalt South advanced with an 8-0 victory against North Point.

Class 1 District 1: St. Pius X rolled to an 8-0 semifinal victory against Hancock at DuBourg for its fifth consecutive shutout victory.