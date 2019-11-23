De Smet's Brayden Morgan celebrates following the Spartans' win over Lindbergh in a Missouri Class 4 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Brendan Schoemehl (6) dribbles as Lindbergh's Fetiol Hyke defends during a Missouri Class 4 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Thomas Redmond looks to bring the ball down during a Missouri Class 4 state semifinal boys soccer game against Lindbergh on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh's Fetiol Hyke (10) tries to control the ball under pressure from De Smet's Jacob Roschke during a Missouri Class 4 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Thomas Redmond (2) and Lindbergh's Timmy Jurado get tangled up as they battle for the ball during a Missouri Class 4 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — On the biggest high school boys soccer stage in Missouri, Brayden Morgan delivered a wake-up call.
Playing with a chip on his shoulder, the senior defender scored the game-winning goal to lift De Smet to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Lindbergh in a Class 4 state semifinal on Friday at Soccer Park.
“All season, I don't know, I feel like I've kind of been slept on,” Morgan said. “I didn't make any of the conference teams or anything like that and I feel like I've needed to step up because of things like that. I've had guys come up to me and tell me to my face — they make it known that they feel that I'm not very good. Well, I think I feel pretty good about (my performance) now. I feel good today.”
De Smet (17-4-1) advanced to the Class 4 title game for the second consecutive season and will face Lee's Summit (22-0) for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
After a scoreless first half rife with chances, the Spartans struck.
Five minutes into the second half, junior midfielder Carson Wilhelm passed a ball to junior forward Thomas Redmond, who broke free for a breakaway goal for a 1-0 lead.
“You can't ask for anything more,” Redmond said. “We started practicing in June and it's all for these moments right here. Big players step up and I think I (fulfilled) my responsibility well. The chance for a celebration is nice but we've still got the big one tomorrow.”
Morgan doubled it when he buried a shot from senior midfielder Henry Lawlor in the 53rd minute.
The Spartans outshot Lindbergh (16-9-1) 7-3 in the first half.
“We've been in situations like this before where a goalkeeper has kept the other team in the game, just like today,” De Smet coach Josh Klein said of Lindbergh senior goalkeeper Michael Geary. “After close chances and mishits, I told the guys at halftime, I said we were five minutes away from making an impact. We got that first goal just over five minutes in.”
Lindbergh definitely made a game of it.
With a little over 12 minutes to play, Lindbergh junior midfielder Nicolas Merlo scored on a cross from junior defender Max Yenzer to cut the deficit in half.
“We just came up short on the last finish, we did have a couple of good looks at the box,” Lindbergh coach Mark Gieising said. “We're obviously not happy with the result. I felt like we possessed well, but not as well as we have at times this season in earlier games. We became a little too direct and it made it hard for us tonight to get more into the game.”
Senior Connor Mulvaney made a pair of saves to earn the win for De Smet, which will make its 10th state championship appearance in school history.
The Spartans lost to CBC in last year's final but would like to add their sixth state title and first since 2011 with a win.
“I was talking with my wife today and she talked to me about enjoying the ride, everything that the weekend is about,” Klein said. “Is tomorrow a big game? Sure. But it says something that we're here for the second year in a row and the third time in five years. We're going to go out and give it all we've got to beat whoever it is we play. The idea that it is something very special.”
