MSHSAA moves boys soccer championship games to Springfield

A change that has loomed over Missouri's boys soccer season began became a reality Wednesday.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced all four boys soccer state championship games have been moved from Soccer Park in Fenton because of COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.
The title games now are scheduled to be played Nov. 20-21 at Lake Country Soccer/Cooper Family Complex in Springfield. The facility is adjacent to Cooper Tennis Complex and Killian Sports Complex, where the state tennis and softball championship events annually are contested.
This is the first time Springfield has been scheduled to host boys soccer state championship events.
MSHSAA communications director Jason West said every possible effort was made to keep the state finals at Soccer Park, where they have been played since the fall of 2015 after returning from Blue Springs High and Blue Springs South High School. The championships were played in suburban Kansas City from 2010-13 after a 25-year run at Soccer Park.
But the effort to keep the games in Fenton was to no avail. Even with St. Louis County allowing games to be played within its borders since early October, St. Louis FC games in the United Soccer League at Soccer Park were prohibited from having fans starting in late August and continuing through the remainder of the regular season.
"For months, our office has been working with Soccer Park in an effort to host the championships,” West said. “(Soccer Park facilities manager) John Anderson has been in constant discussions with his leadership, while Kevin Garner has worked from our end. Unfortunately, we had to come to a point to make a decision. Given the current language and discussions, we came to the mutual decision that the games needed to be played elsewhere."
The final schedule for championship games in Springfield have not been released.
Wednesday’s move comes on the heels of changes already announced about the boys soccer postseason calendar.
The window to complete district tournaments has been shortened for Classes 3 and 4. Those tournaments will be played between Oct. 31-Nov. 4. The sectional round for both Class 3 and Class 4 now will be played Nov. 7, the quarterfinal round for all four classes will be Nov. 10 and the semifinal round for all four classes will be Nov. 14 — all on campus sites.
“I kind of saw this coming,” De Smet coach Josh Klein said. “With the way (St. Louis County) has been restricting play to those of us in the region, I figured it would be a long shot for them to all of sudden allow schools from all over the state to compete at Soccer Park. St. Louis schools have been quite spoiled recently, so a change of venue shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. I suppose now it will be up to the individual schools on how they'll handle traveling safely — not just for the teams, but for the entire school community. At this point, I don't know what that looks like.”
