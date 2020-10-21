MSHSAA moves boys soccer championship games to Springfield

"For months, our office has been working with Soccer Park in an effort to host the championships,” West said. “(Soccer Park facilities manager) John Anderson has been in constant discussions with his leadership, while Kevin Garner has worked from our end. Unfortunately, we had to come to a point to make a decision. Given the current language and discussions, we came to the mutual decision that the games needed to be played elsewhere."

The final schedule for championship games in Springfield have not been released.

The window to complete district tournaments has been shortened for Classes 3 and 4. Those tournaments will be played between Oct. 31-Nov. 4. The sectional round for both Class 3 and Class 4 now will be played Nov. 7, the quarterfinal round for all four classes will be Nov. 10 and the semifinal round for all four classes will be Nov. 14 — all on campus sites.

“I kind of saw this coming,” De Smet coach Josh Klein said. “With the way (St. Louis County) has been restricting play to those of us in the region, I figured it would be a long shot for them to all of sudden allow schools from all over the state to compete at Soccer Park. St. Louis schools have been quite spoiled recently, so a change of venue shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. I suppose now it will be up to the individual schools on how they'll handle traveling safely — not just for the teams, but for the entire school community. At this point, I don't know what that looks like.”

