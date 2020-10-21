MSHSAA moves soccer championships to Springfield

De Smet coach Josh Klein, who guided the Spartans to the Class 4 state championship at Soccer Park last November, said that, while he’s not surprised by the change, it will make for some potentially tough choices for local teams, should they be fortunate enough to make the state title games.

“I kinda saw this coming,” Klein said. “With the way the county has been restricting play to those of us in the region, I figured it would be a long shot for them to all of sudden allow schools from all over the state to compete at Soccer Park. St. Louis schools have been quite spoiled recently, so a change of venue shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. I suppose now it will be up to the individual schools on how they'll handle traveling safely -- not just for the teams, but for the entire school community. At this point, I don't know what that looks like.”

With MSHSAA and the Soccer Park in the middle of a five-year contract, the plan is to resume playing the title games at Soccer Park in 2021, should the restrictions enacted by the coronavirus pandemic change.

Wednesday’s move comes on the heels of changes made to the boys soccer postseason calendar.