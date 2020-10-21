MSHSAA moves soccer championships to Springfield

A change that had been hinted at in recent weeks finally became a reality Wednesday.
Through a press release, the Missouri State High School Activities Association made it known that the Class 1-4 title games will be played Nov. 20-21 at the Lake Country Soccer/Cooper Family Complex. The facility is adjacent to the Cooper Tennis Complex and the Killian Sports Complex, where the state softball championship will be contested later this month.
MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West said every possible effort was made to keep the event at Soccer Park, where it have been held since moving from Blue Springs and Blue Springs South High School for the 2016 season. The championships were held in suburban Kansas City for five years after a 25-year run at Soccer Park.
But the effort to keep the games in Fenton was to no avail. Even with St. Louis county allowing games to be played within county borders, starting in early October, the consensus was that the continued limitations placed on events by St. Louis County would make holding such an event impossible.
"For months, our office has been working with the Soccer Park in an effort to host the championships,” West said. “(Facilities manager) John Anderson has been in constant discussions with his leadership, while Kevin Garner has worked from our end. Unfortunately, we had to come to a point to make a decision. Given the current language and discussions, we came to the mutual decision that the games needed to be played elsewhere."
De Smet coach Josh Klein, who guided the Spartans to the Class 4 state championship at Soccer Park last November, said that, while he’s not surprised by the change, it will make for some potentially tough choices for local teams, should they be fortunate enough to make the state title games.
“I kinda saw this coming,” Klein said. “With the way the county has been restricting play to those of us in the region, I figured it would be a long shot for them to all of sudden allow schools from all over the state to compete at Soccer Park. St. Louis schools have been quite spoiled recently, so a change of venue shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. I suppose now it will be up to the individual schools on how they'll handle traveling safely -- not just for the teams, but for the entire school community. At this point, I don't know what that looks like.”
With MSHSAA and the Soccer Park in the middle of a five-year contract, the plan is to resume playing the title games at Soccer Park in 2021, should the restrictions enacted by the coronavirus pandemic change.
Wednesday’s move comes on the heels of changes made to the boys soccer postseason calendar.
The window to complete the district tournament has now been shortened for Classes 3 and 4. Those district tournaments will now be played between Oct. 31-Nov. 4. The sectional round for both Class 3 and Class 4 will now be held on Nov. 7th.
The quarterfinal round for all four classes will now be on Nov. 10th. The semifinal round for all four classes will now be played on Nov. 14th at a member-school site.
Sectional, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds in Classes 3-5 and quarterfinal and semifinal rounds in Classes 1-2 will be held at campus sites.
The final schedule for championship games will be released at a later date.
