Muratovic's blast sends Marquette on the way to OT win over Chaminade

CREVE COEUR — Almedin Muratovic couldn’t have placed the ball any better than he did Saturday.
Muratovic, a junior midfielder for the Marquette High boys soccer team, hit a shot perfectly from roughly 50 yards out that snuck in under the crossbar of Chaminade's goal midway through the second half.
“The goalkeeper was at the top of the box and I saw the opening,” Muratovic said. “I just took a touch and then the shot. I just hit it and it flew in. I felt I had it all the way. I was strong.”
That goal from long distance tied the game and paved the way for the visiting Mustangs to earn a 2-1 win in overtime against the Red Devils.
Junior forward Kieran Callahan scored the game-winning goal with just more than one minute left in the first overtime period. But Callahan said he knew his heroics wouldn’t have happened if not for Muratovic's goal.
“We definitely got in the right positions,” Callahan said. “If Almedin, maybe, caught that more left or a little more right and he missed it, it’s not 1-1 anymore. Then there’s no overtime and it’s a whole different game.”
Callahan scored his golden goal by connecting on the end of a pass from senior midfielder Jaden Correnti that was deftly touched by Colin Imig right on to Callahan's waiting foot for the fateful strike.
Imig got credit for the assist on the game-winner.
“I saw Jaden hauling it down the sideline and I just zeroed in on getting to the right spot I needed to be in,” Callahan said. “The ball was right there on a silver platter and I buried it. It couldn’t have been better.”
Marquette (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak by winning its first meeting against Chaminade (4-3) since at least before 1999.
All five of the Mustangs' games this season have been decided by one goal.
“Chaminade is one of the standards for the St. Louis area,” Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. “For us, we felt like coming in here that we had to have our best game and we had to work super, super hard. I was happy for the kids, staying in the fight. Chaminade had a couple of chances at the end. There was the one their guy just hit wide. I thought it was a good game for both of us.”
The Red Devils went ahead 1-0 in the ninth minute on a goal by senior midfielder Jake Bisch.
Chaminade was playing for the first time since Tuesday, when it beat defending Class 4 state champion De Smet 1-0.
“They scored a good goal from the run of play,” Chaminade coach Mike Gauvain said. “Credit to them for the good goal to finish it off. They deserved to win."
Chaminade vs. Marquette soccer
