Muratovic's blast sends Marquette on the way to OT win over Chaminade

Imig got credit for the assist on the game-winner.

“I saw Jaden hauling it down the sideline and I just zeroed in on getting to the right spot I needed to be in,” Callahan said. “The ball was right there on a silver platter and I buried it. It couldn’t have been better.”

Marquette (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak by winning its first meeting against Chaminade (4-3) since at least before 1999.

All five of the Mustangs' games this season have been decided by one goal.

“Chaminade is one of the standards for the St. Louis area,” Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. “For us, we felt like coming in here that we had to have our best game and we had to work super, super hard. I was happy for the kids, staying in the fight. Chaminade had a couple of chances at the end. There was the one their guy just hit wide. I thought it was a good game for both of us.”

The Red Devils went ahead 1-0 in the ninth minute on a goal by senior midfielder Jake Bisch.

Chaminade was playing for the first time since Tuesday, when it beat defending Class 4 state champion De Smet 1-0.