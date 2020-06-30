Nansel set to take over as Hillsboro's boys and girls coach

“I think the biggest thing I learned, and it goes beyond coaching, is how to properly run a program,” Nansel said. “When I was here as a player and over the last seven years, I saw how much respect everyone had for coach for doing things the right way.”

Schacht said the transition of coaches should be seamless.

“We are confident he'll do a fine job and I know he is excited and up for the challenge,” Schacht said. “It will be fun to see him grow as a coach within the program he has dedicated so much time to. He has a good rapport with the players and community. I'm very excited for him.”

With Schacht and Nansel at the helm of the boys, Hillsboro reached a Class 3 state quarterfinal a season ago before falling 4-1 to Webster Groves, which went on to take third place.

The Hawks lost 11 players to graduation, but Schacht said their goals remain the same.

“The goal from day one is that we want to get back to that quarterfinal game this season and win it and go to state,” Nansel said. “I know we lost some players but we have enough coming back and coming up to where we can hold ourselves to that level (of expectation).”