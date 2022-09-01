Newland stars as Francis Howell Central defeats Fort Zumwalt West for tournament title

O'FALLON, Mo. — Drake Newland often has practiced the move in his backyard. Heck, he might have even worked on it at barbecues, on the beach and at a local park.

It paid dividends Thursday night when the 6-foot-3 senior midfielder for the Francis Howell Central boys soccer team employed a nifty maneuver with the ball to shake two defenders and create space, then ripped in a goal from 30 yards out in the 68th minute.

The shot proved to be the difference as Howell Central defeated the host Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars 1-0 in the championship game of the Zumwalt Classic.

“You see a person on you and just do it,” Newland said. “Half the time, you slam into a guy and lose it. But this time, I kept it, got a shot and got lucky.”

Newland’s move was performed so deftly that it was difficult to describe.

“You pull (the ball) back with your right foot, turn your body and spin the other way with your left,” Newland said. “The two guys pressed me. After that, I felt like I would have space to take the shot. It’s hard to score from that far out, especially with the tall keeper like (Fort Zumwalt West senior Brenden Hummer).”

The victory improved the Spartans to 3-0, with each win coming via shutout. Goalies Dylan Bick and Quentin Kluesner have yet to permit a goal.

Francis Howell Central has won five consecutive Zumwalt Classic titles, including three in a row over the Jaguars — all on 1-0 decisions.

Newland’s goal was a rare scoring opportunity for either team. Until he converted, the Spartans’ only legitimate chance came in the 25th minute when sophomore Tucker Jones had a one-on-one in the box against Hummer, who made an outstanding save moving to his right.

If the Spartans enjoy a long postseason run, Howell Central coach Derek Phillips expects Newland to be in the middle of the action.

“It was a great finish,” Phillips said of Newland’s game-winner, which was assisted by freshman Dominic Gianino. “It was a great strike. It was a good move to use when someone’s reaching for (the ball). He’s probably practiced that over and over and he pulled it off. After you make that move, you’ve got good momentum going forward. He had a good strike off that.”

The defeat wasn’t an overwhelming setback for the Jaguars (2-1), who had also posted two shutouts to open the season. Zumwalt West coach Brad Fischer has just four seniors on his team, compared to 17 for Francis Howell Central.

“I was pleased with the effort that we showed tonight,” he said. “Their side, that’s an experienced team. They have a lot of seniors, they’ve got great size, they’re quick and they’re well-coached. Our young guys did all right. We were trying to win one ugly and we had fewer chances. We needed to put one away.

“Their guy had a great finish. We had guys there, and he made a great play and a great finish. That was kind of how the game was looking: Who was going to make the big play when needed? Their guy stepped up and made it happen. Our guys were lunging to block the shot, and he waited and was patient until he had that space. He was very composed.”

Fort Zumwalt West will get at least two more cracks at Francis Howell Central: Sept. 15 at Fort Zumwalt West and Oct. 11 at Francis Howell Central, both in Gateway Athletic Conference South Division play.

“It’s always a one-goal game when we play them,” Fischer said. “Usually, it’s more like 4-3. It’s always a battle. We joke because we might play them four times this year. We saw them three times last year and they got us twice. It’s always a battle.”

Newland likes the Spartans’ chances to make a run in Class 4. They’re in a daunting district that includes Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell, Fort Zumwalt North, Liberty, St. Dominic, Timberland and Troy Buchanan.

“This starts out the season well,” Newland said of the championship. “It gives us a big head start on other teams. It’s momentum for the season. Hopefully, we can continue the unbeaten streak. We’re definitely a (state) contender. I feel like we can go far this year. We have a big group of seniors and some underclassmen helping the team out, too, so I think we’ve got a good chance.”

Playing for a tournament championship so early in the season motivated his players, Phillips said. They’ve built a reputation for success in the tourney, and the Jaguars want to hold on to the title as long as possible.