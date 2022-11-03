Newman's late heroics lift St. Dominic past Fort Zumwalt North for spot in Class 4 quarterfinals

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic junior Alex Newman found himself in the middle of a mad scramble with precious seconds ticking off the clock.

They were the longest seconds of his life. But the wait was well worth it.

Newman’s goal in the 80th minute lifted St. Dominic to a thrilling 1-0 win over Fort Zumwalt North in the Class 4 District 4 boys soccer championship on a beautiful Thursday night at St. Dominic High.

“It was like the ball’s in slow motion as it was going in the goal,” Newman said. “It’s all kind of a blur.”

The decisive play began with the right foot of St. Dominic's Lucas Eardley, who lofted a free kick high into the air near the Zumwalt North goal. A bevy of players, including Zumwalt North goalkeeper Kaleb Wilson, jumped up to knock the ball out of danger. But it bounced a couple of times before landing at the foot of Newman, who poked it home.

“The feeling’s amazing. With the stands packed and the student section cheering the whole time, being able to do it in front of your classmates and loved ones, I can’t describe it,” said Newman, who immediately sprinted toward the St. Dominic student section in utter joy. “It was such a good feeling.”

St. Dominic (17-8-2) advanced to play host to either St. Louis U. High (20-4) or Chaminade (18-7-1) in a Class 4 state quarterfinal Nov. 12 at a time to be announced.

Zumwalt North finished 18-7 after falling for the third straight season to the Crusaders in the postseason. Last year, St. Dominic won 3-0 in the District 4 quarterfinals. In 2020, the Crusaders earned an 8-0 victory in the District 7 semifinals.

Neither team capitalized on a handful of quality looks at the net in the first half.

The Panthers, who were aggressive in the opening minutes, received a corner kick in the 13th and turned it into a potential scoring opportunity. But Colby Thomas’s blast from inside the box was gobbled up by St. Dominic freshman goalkeeper Owen Wolf.

Making his 17th start of the season, Wolf looked more like a seasoned veteran than a first-year keeper. He directed the Crusaders’ defensive alignment, often positioning himself in line with where the ball was.

“He played out of his mind,” Newman said. “That save in the first half was what probably kept us in the game. For a freshman to go out there and play like that, you can’t ask for anything more.”

Wolf finished with four saves in notching his seventh shutout of the season.

St. Dominic had the better of the chances in the offensive third in the opening half, but the Crusaders had nothing to show for.

Newman sped past three Zumwalt North defenders but was lost possession when Wilson challenged him near the box. Michael Holliday darted down the right sideline, zipped a pass across the pitch to Evan Phillips, but his shot sailed over the goal. The Crusaders had five shots, including three on goal, in the first half.

“That’s basically their game — defensive structure,” St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. “We always believe in our attack and how we go breaking down teams. It was just a tough game. It seemed like everybody was playing and anticipating. It was a tough battle in there.”

Both teams had plenty of prime scoring chances in the second half, especially the Panthers.

After struggling to maintain possession in the opening 40 minutes, Zumwalt North found a steady rhythm.

Michael Sommerville whipped a 35-yard shot that zoomed a few feet over the head of Wolf. All told, the Panthers had six shots in the second half, including two on frame.

But Wolf and the Crusaders’ back line always had an answer.

“I don’t know how to put it into words,” Zumwalt North coach Chad Baldwin said. “We had some pretty good opportunities there late in the last five, 10 minutes where things could’ve went the other way.”

With overtime looming, St. Dominic had one final chance.

Eardley started it. Newman ended it. And the rest is history.

Newman and the Crusaders are three wins away from the program’s sixth state title — its first since winning the second of two successive Class 2 championships in 2013.

“It’s that close,” said Newman, “you just want it so bad.”