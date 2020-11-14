Nicholson shines in net to lead St. Dominic into Class 4 boys soccer state final

Will Nicholson is living out a lifelong dream.

The St. Dominic senior keeper shined in a 2-0 win over Jefferson City on Saturday in a Class 4 state semifinal at the Art Firley Soccer Complex in Jefferson City.

The Crusaders (23-1) will face Jackson (18-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the state championship match at the Lake Country Soccer Complex in Springfield.

“It’s a surreal feeling, it’s something you always dream about as a kid,” Nicholson said. “I’ve been going up and watching state finals games ever since I was little, so it’s awesome to finally be a part of one.”

St. Dominic is searching for its sixth championship, but first in the state’s largest class.

“I can say for the whole team that we’re dialed in and ready to go,” Nicholson said. “We’re going to celebrate and have our fun, celebrate with the boys, but we have a state-winning tradition, a historic legacy at Dominic and we want to be the first team, through all of this, to win the championship in the largest class.”

The Crusaders broke the ice with an own goal off a corner kick in the 33rd minute. Nate Grewe added an insurance tally late in the second half.