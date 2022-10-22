Nix clicks in OT as O'Fallon tops Belleville East for regional title

O'FALLON, Ill. — There was no panic in O’Fallon freshman Carson Nix.

Nix stole the ball from senior defender Will Keck, took a couple of touches and punched in a 15-yard goal that stood up as the Panthers outlasted Belleville East 1-0 in overtime Saturday in the Class 3A O’Fallon Regional boys soccer final.

Nix connected on a low shot in the 89th minute, as the Panthers were working with a strong southerly breeze at their back. But O’Fallon wasn’t able to celebrate until they kept the Lancers off the board, with the wind at their back, in the second 10-minute overtime period.

“I saw the wingback play it back to the center back behind him, so I expected a bad touch backwards,” Nix said. “I ran in behind, stole it back and went in on goal. We’re taught to have that mindset in this organization. Everybody has that mindset to want to score.”

But freshmen are supposed to panic in stressful situations, right? After all, Nix had only scored one previous goal this season.

“It’s just the hunger, the want to score, the want to have the ball,” said Nix, shrugging off the accomplishment. “We all thought anyone could be the hero. Anyone could score at any time. We’ve all been hot. We’re on a five-game winning streak. We’ve been rolling.”

The Panthers (12-7-2), who avenged two losses to East during the regular season, will play Edwardsville (15-5-2) in the semifinals of the Moline Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a site in the Metro East to be determined. Edwardsville, which split two games with the Panthers during the regular season, defeated Collinsville 2-0 to win the Collinsville Regional.

O’Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak lauded Nix’s play.

“He’s a freshman, but he’s such a talented, high IQ, great asset to the team,” Kazmierczak said. “He knew when to pick the pocket, and then more importantly, (he had) that composure of slipping it through vs. just kicking the ball. That’s a testament to how great a player he is. That’s why he’s a freshman playing on the varsity level.”

O’Fallon players doused Nix and Kazmierczak with a cooler of ice and water, setting off a second round of celebratory festivities. At the other end of the field, the Lancers were attempting to come to grips with the end of a solid season in which they finished 12-6 and won their first eight games of the season.

“We knew it was going to be a situation where we win a ball and it goes in the back of the net or they win a ball, and they just got it,” East coach Ron English said. “They got a ball and put it in the back of the net.

“They’re a good team. We made too many touches on the back line there. You tip your cap to (Nix). He just kept after it. But that moment wasn’t the reason we lost the game. There were plenty of moments we could have done better.”

East had the wind advantage in the first half but didn’t capitalize. In fact, O’Fallon enjoyed the better possession and narrowly missed scoring late in the half, as a header by senior Evan Weber was high and a shot by senior Carson Howe was knocked out by East senior goalkeeper Logan Downen. The Lancers’ best chance came in the 22nd minute when junior Quinn Enriquez’s shot went right of the post.

The Panthers then had the wind in the second half. They again enjoyed the better of the play, but were unable to find the back of the net.

Downen saved a shot by sophomore Aiden Cometa in the 51st minute. Senior Nate Koenig, who played defense for much of the game before being moved forward in the second half, shot high in the 60th minute and Cometa hit a shot wide and high in the 61st minute.

Downen swatted away a shot by Nix in the first overtime, seconds before Panthers senior keeper Rohan Jacob saved a shot by Enriquez.

Nix came up with the play of the game with 1 minute and 3 seconds left in the first OT.

“Chances can come from anybody,” said Kazmierczak, who has seen 11 of his players score at least one goal this season. “That’s one of the beauties of our team. Yes, we’ve got some guys who are in the lead with scores, but honestly, the goals tend to come from all over the place, whether it’s a wing, whether it’s a mid, whether it’s a forward and sometimes even from a back.