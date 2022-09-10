Nolan’s late goal, his second of the game, lifts Liberty past Oakville

O’FALLON, Mo. — Carson Nolan found a comfortable spot in the box Saturday.

The junior midfielder from Liberty High scored two goals from about the same location as the Eagles defeated Oakville 2-1 in the St. Dominic Super Cup.

Nolan’s second goal of the afternoon in the 78th minute broke a 1-1 tie.

“The second one was probably my favorite,” Nolan said. “It was the end of the game; it was crunch time. It was good to step up.”

The play began with a throw-in from the left side by junior Canon Mathison. Senior Schrader Ludwig flicked the ball to Nolan for the finish.

“I was on the back post and in the right space,” said Nolan, who leads Liberty with five goals. “Normally, I’m not going to win the first head ball, so I always think about where it could end up next — off a deflection or a lucky bounce. I always try to run back post and win out the scrappy balls.”

Liberty (3-0-2) finished 2-0-1 in the tournament, posting 20 points. It finished behind champion St. Dominic (23) and second-place Vianney (21).

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season,” said Nolan, not overly disappointed about not winning the title. “We start conference play next week. I’m more confident than I was last year because we have more chemistry this year. We work better as a team, I feel like. I think we’ll step up.”

Liberty, which plays in the Central Division of the Gateway Athletic Conference, will face host Fort Zumwalt South in the league opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Oakville fell to 2-2-1. The Tigers were 0-2-1 in the tournament.

Liberty dominated the first half, pinning Oakville in its defensive third. But the Eagles were frustrated in their attempts to get on the board.

Finally, junior Brady Freeman found Nolan open a few feet above the right post, and Nolan hammered home the chance to make it 1-0 in the 49th minute.

Eagles senior goalkeeper Bryan Guinn, meanwhile, was doing his best to maintain the shutout in the second half. Guinn made two sensational saves, one against senior Seth Gallagher and another against sophomore Ryan Sophie.

But Liberty paid the price after committing a foul just outside the box. Oakville senior Mo Al-Kenani followed with a perfect free kick, twisting it around the Eagles’ wall and inside the right post from 21 yards out in the 58th minute to make it 1-1.

“That was awesome. It gave us a little bit of confidence,” Tigers coach Brad Oestreich said of the tying goal. “It gave us the little bump we needed to start putting a little more attack on them. He’s a great player that’s going to be important to us this year.”

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they heard again from Nolan, whose winning goal came so late in the game that Oakville couldn’t mount another threat.

“That’s kind of the year we’ve had so far,” Liberty coach Tony Luedecke said. “We get up on a team, but we can’t put our chances away. After we get one, we’ve been leaking goals. But to finally put one away with a couple of minutes was huge. It was nice to walk out with a win here.”

Luedecke said he can use Nolan on either side of the field. Nolan is naturally a left-footed kicker, who has become equally productive with his right foot.

“He just finds the right spaces,” Luedecke said. “When the ball pops up and he gets a chance, he’s most likely going to put it in. He’s a special player. We needed him to step up there, and he did.”

Oakville was without five starters, the result of yellow cards and injuries. One of the missing players was senior Isaac Lillard, the Tigers’ leading scorer last season.