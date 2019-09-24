O'FALLON, ILL. — Cooper Nolan knew that if the ball didn't get deflected, he wouldn't have had a chance.
But when the ball got deflected, the Edwardsville High senior forward took full advantage.
"What I've learned from my parents and coaches is to always rush the keeper," Nolan said. "You never know if they're going to make a mistake."
Nolan pounded home the lone tally to help Edwardsville knock off O'Fallon 1-0 in a Southwestern Conference contest on Tuesday at O'Fallon High.
Edwardsville (12-3, 6-0 SWC) ran its winning streak over O'Fallon to seven matches. The Tigers have won their last 12 conference contests.
Nolan's 12th goal of the season came as the O'Fallon defense was in prime position to clear the ball from its zone. As senior Logan Loftus crossed the ball in towards Nolan, senior O'Fallon goalie Steven Merrill was in position for the save when all of a sudden the ball changed trajectory and landed right at Nolan's foot.
Nolan settled the ball before ripping it past Merrill with 3 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the first half.
"I think the direction after it hit (someone's) head, he was going to get it because he's a good keeper. It was just unlucky," Nolan said.
O'Fallon (7-3-2, 4-2 SWC) coach Jason Turkington commended his team for how well it played in the first half outside of the goal.
"It was probably our best 37 minutes of soccer this year, but we gave up kind of a bad goal," Turkington said. "You hate to say that it happens all the time, but it happens all the time and we've got to find a way to fix that."
The goal served as a pick-me-up for the Tigers.
"It's huge for us because we always get down if we give up the first goal," Nolan said. "If we get that first goal, we normally end up getting the win."
Nolan has scored all three goals allowed by O'Fallon in the season series.
"The one tonight, it was just he was in the right place at the right time," Turkington said. "It was a mistake on our end and kudos for him for being there. We played our best soccer in the first half. The second half, they continued their pace and intensity and we dropped off a bit."
The Panthers' second-half chances were limited against a smothering Edwardsville defense that has only allowed two conference goals all season.
"In the second half, we were able to get better control and better territory," Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid said. "We created some chances. We really limited their chances. There was not a lot for (goalie) Tyler Frolik to deal with in the second half."
Frolik recorded his fifth shutout of the season for the Tigers.
Edwardsville was tagged for three yellow cards. O'Fallon was charged with a red card late in regulation.