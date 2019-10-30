The Festus boys soccer team is entering uncharted territory this season, and junior Alec Bell has had plenty to do with that success.
Festus (13-6), which had just two wins from 2014-16, is assured of the first winning season in program history. Bell has helped lead the way with 27 goals and 11 assists.
"I am beyond pleased with my team’s performance, and also my own, so far this season,” Bell said. “Not only have we been winning the games we are supposed to, but we are also winning some games that last season we would have had no business winning at all.”
Festus coach Austin Burgert said players such as Stephen Darden (19 goals) and Matheus Santos (nine goals) also have stepped up to take some heat off Bell.
The Tigers, who have won six successive games, complete the regular season Wednesday at St. Clair.
Festus opens the Class 3 District 2 tournament against Windsor (5-16) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hillsboro.
“Our guys have worked really hard this season," Burgert said. "It took a couple weeks to kind of find our identity, but we have played really well, including Alec, and we are very proud of what we have accomplished thus far."
WHITFIELD MAKES WAVES
Whitfield, which won only seven games last season, is on a roll.
The Warriors (14-4) have won 11 of their last 12 games. On Monday, they defeated previously unbeaten Orchard Farm by a 6-2 score.
Junior Francisco Grevasoni led the way with three goals while sophomore Tyler Arulsamy added two and Drake Thompson one. Sophomore defender Biaya Kayembe tallied three assists in the win.
"The mentality of the team has helped us achieve the success we've had so far,” Kayembe said. “We are all friends and because of this, practices are always competitive from the standpoint we can make each other better every day."
Sophomore Jimmy Milgie leads Whitfield with 18 goals and 12 assists. Grevasoni (13, 12), freshman Nolan Schulte (13, 3) and Arulsamy (12, 4) have combined to form a formidable scoring force.
Whitfield plays host to the Class 2 District 5 tournament and faces Borgia (11-11) at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the opening round.
KRAUS EARNS SPOT IN ALL-AMERICAN GAME
Summit senior forward Christian Kraus has been named to the High School All-American game, which is scheduled to be played Dec. 7 in Orlando.
Kraus has 37 goals and 16 assists for the Falcons (22-0-1, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings).
“We’ve had some great players at this school, and in the rich history of St. Louis high school soccer, but he’s up with the best," Summit coach Tom Wade said. "This is a wonderful honor that he has earned and truly deserves. The team, school, community, and coaches and I are very proud of him.”
PRINCIPIA COACH LIKES EXTRA TIME
There is plenty of time before the state semifinals and championship games take place Nov. 22-23 at Soccer Park. At least one coach whose team almost certainly will be most affected by the postseason changes this year isn't really concerned about them.
Principia (6-11) has a potential short road in terms of games to reach the state semifinals but could face a long wait to do so.
If the Panthers win the Class 1 District 2 Tournament they are hosting — the title game is scheduled for Nov. 8 — and then a quarterfinal game, they will only have three games between Oct. 29 and a potential state semifinal Nov. 22.
“If we were to advance to the quarterfinals and state tournament I don’t mind having time between the games to prepare the team and work on aspects of the game,” Principia coach Nigel Marples said. “We aren’t able to (do that) during weeks with games in close succession, as many weeks are during the regular season.”
QUICK KICKS
• Fort Zumwalt West has had its share of near misses against good teams lately, including a 14-round penalty-kick shootout loss to Summit. The Jags (9-13) managed to turn their fortunes with a win over SLUH by a 1-0 score Monday at home on a Ryan Steevens goal.
• After a 1-5 start, Marquette is 7-8-1 after winning four of its last five games.
• For the first time in 20 years, the Civic Memorial boys soccer team won a regional title. The Eagles' 2-1 win over Jerseyville in penalties Monday sent the team into sectionals for the first time since 1999. C-M plays Triad in a sectional semifinal Wednesday.