For the first time in five seasons, Chaminade sits atop the Metro Catholic Conference soccer table.
Senior back and captain Adam Kuntz said a tough road was well worth it for the Red Devils (8-3 overall, 4-0 MCC).
“We really just wanted to focus on staying together as a team, especially after we went down against De Smet,” Kuntz said. “They tied it up against us in the last 20 seconds and we were already a man down. It was all about sticking together. Same thing with CBC. They tied it in the last minute and we had to find a way to stick together. We came out with the victory in both of those games, which was important.”
Cole Ross scored in double overtime to knock off CBC, and it took a penalty shootout for the Red Devils to emerge victorious against De Smet.
Chaminade coach Mike Gauvain said with the top-notch competition the teams of the MCC face on a yearly basis, winning the league title is special.
“It’s always nice to win the MCC conference, which I believe to be to toughest conference in Missouri and possibly in the country,” Gauvain said. “Anytime your team can find a victory against any team in our conference, it’s a good win.”
Chaminade last won the MCC in 2014 with a 3-0-1 league record.
With the conference season over before the dawning of October, Chaminade turns its focus on a slate of tough nonconference games before the postseason begins.
Gauvain said he's not overly worried about playing four games and being done with the tough competition the MCC provides so far in advance of the postseason.
“I think where we are right now and how the state sets up the state tournament there is no need to play a double round-robin conference schedule,” Gauvain said. “The five MCC schools, for the most part, see each other very early in the state tournament — the state tournament is another conversation. Therefore with the CBC and the CYC tournaments, and a conference match up with each other, there are some seasons when you could play a MCC team up to four times. I think all the conference schools feel there are plenty of very good teams to play throughout Missouri and the metro area, and it is always a benefit to see different teams with different styles of play and to see other good players throughout the area and state.”
DEPTH HAS EDWARDSVILLE ON VERGE OF ANOTHER SWC TITLE
Edwardsville is on the verge of winning a Southwestern Conference title for the fourth season in a row.
As Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid sees it, the team's overall depth has not only paved the way for nine straight wins, it has the team sitting a perfect 7-0 conference record and a two-game lead in conference with three to play.
“To be truthful, I think that our depth has been the true winner as we have so many key players that sometimes start but are always major contributors when they come in the game,” Heiderscheid said. “Andrew Mills epitomizes that strength in covering positions in that he has started in many games or he can come in as a center back or play equally well as a center mid.”
The coach said that the defense giving up .82 goals per game has been a huge key to the team's overall success.
The team has given up just five goals in the nine-game win streak.
“In the nine games, we have continued to grow in our defending core of (Kadin) Lieberman, Parker Mathews, (Jack) Heiderscheid, (Ben) Loftus, and (JT) Watson limiting chances by the opposition,” Heiderscheid said. “As well, I think that our team shape and organization is improving. Further, teams win successive games if they have timely finishing.”
That finishing has come in the form of seven players scoring multiple goal so far.
Cooper Nolan (13 goals, two assists) leads the way for the offense while Brennan Weller (10, 1) has lent a hand.
“We get that from our striking duo of Cooper Nolan and Brennan Weller,” Heiderscheid said. “We are getting great attacking play from our midfielder core of (Jakob) Doyle, (Kurt) Wright, (Logan) Loftus, and (Adam) Sneed. And then, (Alan) Ebert has been the consummate pivot player holding in front of the back line.”
Still, the coach said the team is positioning itself to not only win conference, but to also add to the program's postseason lore.
After all, it has been 2013 since the team has gone to state, even with a couple of near misses.
“Since 2013, most every team has had a great chance to go to state,” Heiderschied said. “In 2014, we were leading in the sectional final and then Normal Community scored to move the game to OT with minutes left. They won and the blew out the next 2 teams by multiple goals to make it to the state championship game. We were that close to making it the state title game in successive seasons. We lost in penalty kicks in 2016 and in 2018 we lost in the sectional with a couple seconds on the clock to Collinsville, who then made it to state. We are once again putting a fine team in the tournament. I have been blessed to have eight teams make the 'Elite 8,' six to the semifinals and four to the championship game. This team has some of those same traits, but often the game comes down to the one goal in a tight game. I am just hoping that we can get that goal when we need it most this year.”
HARD WORK PAYING OFF FOR BAYLESS' LUCAS
As the top returning offensive player from a season ago, Bayless' Adam Lucas knew he was gong to have to continue his work as a finisher.
Just as the Bronchos win total has grown this season, so has Lucas' scoring tally.
One season removed form scoring 11 goals and adding 16 assists, Lucas now has 22 goals and 11 assists for the Bronchos (10-3-1).
“Everyday, I go out onto the field and work as physically and mentally hard as I can,” Lucas said. “It feels great to help the team succeed, the bond we all share is like that of a family and we would do anything for each other. I believe that if you work as hard as you can, you will be rewarded so that is what I try to do every game.”
For Bayless coach David Pozzo, Lucas' success lies in his ability to create.
The ability comes from the hard work of his teammates, which allows him to do what he does best. Bayless has other players, such as senior Armin Jusufovic, who have helped carry the scoring load. Jusufovic has 19 goals and five assists of his own.
“He is an extremely gifted player and it's great to see his hard work pay off,” said Pozzo of Lucas. “Our strong defense and midfield has allowed him to be more offensive-minded and he has made the most of his chances. It's been exciting to see him develop into an elite offensive talent. He along with Armin have been doing a lot of the goal scoring, but without the play behind them, they wouldn't be having this kind of success.”
For his part, Lucas said he doesn't care how the Bronchos get things done, as long as they continue to get done.
“I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and the continued growth of my play and the team's,” he said. “I love doing anything I can to help out the team and I love seeing others and the team succeed as well.”
QUICK KICKS
• As the days dwindle down in the Illinois soccer season, there is a tie atop the local scoring chart. Jerseyville's Andrew Kribs and Wood River's Ethan Moore both have scored 31 goals. Zumwalt South's Devin Livingstone's 23 goals are tops for local players from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River.
• The IHSA Class 1A postseason brackets have been released. The Columbia sectional features regional play at Freeburg, Althoff, Mater Dei and Anna-Jonesboro. The opening round games are slated for Oct. 11-12, regional finals are Oct. 18-19 and the sectional final is slated for 4 p.m., Oct. 26 at Columbia.
• Last week was a big one in terms of an individual goal scoring effort. McKinley's Hussein Seoud accomplished the feat of scoring five against Carnahan. It was just the second time the feat has been accomplished this season by an area player. Kribs has also matched this effort for Jerseyville.