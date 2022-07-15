Notebook: Oakville boys soccer team ready for fresh start; Fort Zumwalt South will shoot for another title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Oakville roared out of the gate in the 2021 boys soccer season.

The Tigers were 9-2-1 in their first 12 games, including an attention-grabbing 2-0 victory over Fort Zumwalt South. It was one of just three losses for the Bulldogs, who successfully defended their Class 3 state championship.

But the sizzling start fizzled, as Oakville dropped six of its final 10 games to finish 13-8-1. A quality season, sure. But the Tigers had bigger dreams.

“We started off strong last season, and then it just went downhill from there,” senior forward Isaac Lillard said Friday at the STL Varsity Soccer Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Park.

Asked how the Tigers can bounce back this season, Lillard was direct.

“Get up the field and score,” he said.

Indeed, offense was an issue. The Tigers scored just 43 goals and had two or fewer in nine of their final 10 games. Lillard led the team with eight goals and nine assists, but no other player tallied more than five goals.

The lack of punch compromised a stellar defense that allowed just 20 goals. Only conference champion Mehlville, which finished 18-3-1, permitted fewer (15).

“Our transition was a little bit slow. We need to get the ball up the field quicker and just score. Put the ball in the back of the net and let’s win,” Lillard said.

Tigers coach Brad Oestreich couldn’t agree more.

“He hit the nail on the head,” Oestreich said of Lillard. “Finishing. We’ve got to finish. That’s hard when you’re letting in very few goals, but you can’t score, either. I’m hoping we can score a few more goals this year.”

Most of the Tigers’ returning depth is on offense, led by Lillard and juniors Mohammed Al-Kenani, Zach Pommer and Seth Gallagher, along with sophomore Parker Medina.

“They have to step up,” Oestreich said. “They’ve had that year of experience now. That’s where we really have to come through.”

Oestreich wasn’t displeased with last season. After all, Oakville was 6-6 in the COVID-shortened season of 2020, 5-17 in 2019 and 12-14 in 2018.

“You always want to end on a high note,” Oestreich said. “I felt we had a decent season last year, but yeah, we ended up not making it as far as we wanted to. We’re definitely hungry this year. We’ve got a good core group coming back, so we’re excited about that.”

Lillard said overconfidence wasn’t a problem after the fast start. Quite the contrary.

“I don’t think we had enough confidence in ourselves,” he said. “We were pretty shy on the ball; we were nervous. We went into every single game not being confident enough to win.”

Oakville defeated Seckman 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 1 playoffs Oct. 30, its best offensive performance in more than a month. But the Tigers were eliminated with a 2-1 loss to Vianney in the semifinals Nov. 2.

“We’re more confident (this season) — and we’ve got to have a positive mindset,” Lillard said. “We’re hungry. We’re winning districts this year. Mark my word. We’re going to have a good squad.”

Three in a row for Bulldogs?

Fort Zumwalt South closed last season with 15 consecutive wins, securing its second consecutive state title with victories of 4-1 over Van Horn and 2-1 over Ladue at Soccer Park in Fenton.

Many of the Bulldogs’ stars graduated, namely All-Metro player of the year Karson Gibbs, Ryan Harvatin, Jack Jellinek and goalie Luke Dillon. Ryley Gibbs, a junior, is playing for St. Louis City2 and will not be with the Bulldogs.

Karson Gibbs, Harvatin and Ryley Gibbs combined for 60 goals and 47 assists last season. Dillon posted nine shutouts and a 0.88 goals-against average.

Senior midfielder Brayden Bresler said it’s far too early to consider a third state championship.

“I’m not thinking about it,” Bresler said. “If we play well, we have a chance. We don’t need to worry about it, though. We need to worry about every single game we play. That’s all we need to worry about. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves, focus on our team and focus on getting better every single day.

“I think we’ll be good. We definitely don’t have the star power that we did, but I think it will be a good season.”

Fort Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne, in his 13th season, said the pursuit of another title is “definitely going to hang over everybody’s head.”

“For this group, they’re going to have to really come together,” Layne said. “We may not be the team that’s going to come out right away and be putting up a bunch of Ws. For them, it’s going to take some time.

“Now, do I think they have the potential to maybe find their way back to the spot they’ve been accustomed to the last three, four years? Absolutely. They’re talented enough and it’s still a pretty close-knit group of guys. … They know what the guys before them accomplished. They want to accomplish what the others did, and that’s the mentality you want to have. It drives their work ethic.”

Bresler, seniors Dylan Martin and Kyle Owens are the most experienced field players, and Layne is certain that senior Evan Baisch will be a top goalie. Junior Aidan Dietiker will be leaned on to provide offense.

First official act

New Timberland coach Brad Jacobsen, hired in June to replace the retired Mike Skordos, acknowledged a slight case of nerves Thursday when he led the Wolves into their first game of the showcase.

“It’s exciting to be in charge of a team,” he said. “I was a little nervous at first. I want to grow as a coach and keep the mentors who have helped me in mind.”

Wins and losses aren’t important at this juncture, but Jacobsen liked what he saw as his team won its first two contests, against Jackson (Red) and Helias.

“It was exciting,” Jacobsen said. “We’re seeing all of our depth. We can put guys at any position at any given time, and they’re ready to step up. I think the guys are ready to play for me. I’m a player’s coach. They’re phenomenal to work with.”

Junior midfielder Landon Keener, one of the Wolves’ captains, is one of many who will be working to offset the graduation losses of 14 players.

“It’s a transition for everyone,” Keener said. “New coach, new players and everything. We’re all new together, so we’re trying to jell. (Jacobsen) is different than Skordos, but it’s pretty much all the same since he was the assistant coach last year. We’re all unselfish and look to play together. That gives us a good base.”

Going strong

The showcase, which concludes Saturday with 20 games, is completing its 14th year. It’s a precursor to the preseason, with teams working on early objectives while at the same time jelling for the real schedule.

“In 2009 when we started it, we played in St. Peters at the Woodland Sports Complex and then moved to different facilities,” said Layne, the event co-director with Andy Delehaunty. “Since we’ve been at Lou Fusz, it’s been fantastic. It’s really kind of taken off. It’s fun to come out here and watch the kids play.”

The showcase has grown, but not too dramatically. It started with 24 teams in 2009; this year, 39 competed, including a handful of girls squads.