When it comes to success in the Metro Catholic Conference this season, there is one team that hasn't lost more than two consecutive games.
That team just so happens to be St. Louis University High (15-5-1) – a team which is coming off seven wins all of last year.
According to senior captain Charles Neuwirth, the team has succeed this season by not letting things get stagnant. Right down to making sure the ball is in constant motion.
"I think our ball movement has been a big part of us being able to put up goals this year, but when we can't seem to ping passes together we usually find a way to grind out wins,” Neuwirth said. “Our grit and energy is big part of our success.”
Neuwirth leads the team in scoring with six goals and nine assists.
He is one of eight Jr. Bills with multiple goals and 12 with at least one this season.
SLUH coach Bob O'Connell said the team has grown by leaps and bounds this season in just its second under his tutelage.
"It's been a great year up to this point for sure,” O'Connell said. “As a group we have made great progress. I think a lot of that is familiarity with me and expectations that we demand. Change is hard and last year was tough on all of us. Last year everything was new. I was a new coach. I had only three seniors with varsity experience on the roster and of that only one who had seen considerable minutes, so even the seniors were new to varsity soccer. My younger players were obviously new so it took time.”
The team has gelled as, most recently SLUH was on a rather successful streak.
Prior to a loss to De Smet Oct. 19, SLUH had an 11-game unbeaten run of games with 10 losses and a single tie.
O'Connell said that the teams results have come from everyone on the roster buying in and working as a singular unit.
“They know each other and a big part of it is that they really like each other and play hard for one another,” O'Connell said. “They committed to every off-season activity we asked of them and the fruits of their efforts have showed on the field. Yes, we have scored some nice goals but a lot of our goals that have allowed us to get results have been ones we grind out off of a restart or a turnover.”
That being the case, the coach said that there is still much work to be done before the district tournament commences in early November.
“We still have plenty of improvement to work towards,” he said. “Three of our five losses are to teams we could play in our districts but, for sure, this group has a lot to be proud of this season."
FRANCIS MAKES IMMEDIATE IMPACT AT GRANITE CITY
When he first stepped on the practice pitch at Granite City this summer, senior Ayoba Francis couldn’t speak English all that well.
Good thing for Warriors coach Ryan Reeves, Francis – who hails from Trinidad – is fluent in the game of soccer.
In an injury-plagued season for the Warriors (6-12-2), Francis' growth as a player and his success has been apparent. Playing up top, Francis owns 19 of the team's 29 goals as he continues to improve his work with his new team. Francis has also added two assists and one game-winning goal.
That work will continue into the Warriors' Class 3A regional as Granite visits Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“My experience in Granite City has been great,” Francis said. “The season has had some ups and downs, but we are trending in the right direction. I'm learning a new position, but enjoying it and getting better every day. I feel like I am a more versatile player now than when he was at home, and can be a contributor to a college team by playing in the back or an attacking position. I wants to thank his teammates for helping me achieve success this season and I credit them for a lot of what I have been able to achieve playing this season.”
From the first minutes he saw him, Reeves said he knew there was something special about Francis.
“He came out to the field for preseason with his uncle, who turned out to be the basketball coach (Granite boys coach Gerard Moore). He didn't have any shoes or cleats, so I just told him to run around and, immediately, I knew he was my best athlete.”
Reeves said that, once he knew Francis' lineage, he knew he had an athlete, for sure.
Francis' cousins, Zeke and Addaya Moore, have both gone on to Division I basketball careers.
The coach added that Francis has plenty of athleticism going for him in his only season at the school and the coach added that Francis has worked well to scored on a consistent basis.
“You can see that he doesn't have four or five goals in a game,” Reeves said. “He's scored against just about everybody, regardless of (school) size. He's so athletic and just goes out and scores goals. He's been great. I just wish I could have him here for more than one year. He's looking at playing at the next level and wherever he wins up, they're getting one heck of a soccer player.”
Reeves added that while the athleticism is great, Francis is an even better person.
“He's an amazing kid,” Reeves said. “He came in speaking broke English and he and the kids have worked so hard to improve their communication. He's a kid I'm going to miss for sure.”
MSHSAA MAKES CHANGES TO STATE SOCCER SET-UP
The upcoming MSHSAA state soccer tournaments will look different.
Gone are the two weekends of smaller classes/larger classes being played separately.
Now, all four tournaments will be held at the Soccer Park Nov. 22-23.
On Friday, Classes 1 and 2 will play semifinals on Field No. 1 while Classes 3 and 4 will be on Field No. 2.
Class 1 semifinals will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. while Class 2 will play at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Class 3 will play at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. while Class 4 will play at 2 and 4:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the third place games will be played on Field No. 2 while the title game schedule on Field No. 1 is: 11 a.m. (Class 1 championship), 1 p.m. (Class 2 championship), 3:30 p.m. (Class 3 championship) and 6:30 p.m. (Class 4 championship).
“The Soccer Advisory Committee felt having all the classes on the same weekend allowed the soccer fan more access to the games,” MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West said. “They felt it added more to the atmosphere of the event by allowing all size of schools to be highlighted.”
QUICK KICKS
• Fort Zumwalt South senior forward Devin Livingstone made history in the team's 3-0 win over Rock Bridge at home Oct. 21. Livingstone's goal gives him 36 on the season, passing Braden Johnson.
• With a trio of goals in the Lions' 5-3 win Oct. 22 at McCluer, University City junior Jalen Corn now holds the area leads in both goals (41) and points (95).
• A pair of local 1A soccer teams remain alive in the IHSA postseason. Columbia will play host to Mount Carmel at 6 p.m. Saturday in a sectional final while Alton Marquette plays at 6 p.m. Friday in the Sacred Heart-Griffin sectional final. The winners of those two games will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Breese Mater Dei for a spot in next weekend's state semifinals.