Mater Dei player Carter Ritzheimer (left) is pressured by Columbia player Keegan O'Bryan. Columbia defeated Mater Dei in a Columbia Class 1A soccer sectional semifinal in Columbia, IL on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia player Keegan O'Bryan (center) is congratulated by teammates after he scored a close-quarters goal against Mater Dei goalkeeper Bradyn Kuhl (left). Columbia defeated Mater Dei in a Columbia Class 1A soccer sectional semifinal in Columbia, IL on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia player Keegan O'Bryan (left) scores the first goal of the game as Mater Dei goalkeeper Bradyn Kuhl dives and tries to block the shot. Columbia defeated Mater Dei in a Columbia Class 1A soccer sectional semifinal in Columbia, IL on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei player Carter Ritzheimer (left) is pressured by Columbia player Keegan O'Bryan. Columbia defeated Mater Dei in a Columbia Class 1A soccer sectional semifinal in Columbia, IL on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia player Keegan O'Bryan (center) is congratulated by teammates after he scored a close-quarters goal against Mater Dei goalkeeper Bradyn Kuhl (left). Columbia defeated Mater Dei in a Columbia Class 1A soccer sectional semifinal in Columbia, IL on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia player Keegan O'Bryan (left) scores the first goal of the game as Mater Dei goalkeeper Bradyn Kuhl dives and tries to block the shot. Columbia defeated Mater Dei in a Columbia Class 1A soccer sectional semifinal in Columbia, IL on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
COLUMBIA, ILL. — Keegan O'Bryan has found a home, and the Columbia boys soccer team is better for it.
Playing out wide since a recent lineup change, O'Bryan has made the most and continued a scoring string Tuesday with a first-half goal that propelled the Eagles to a 3-0 win over Mater Dei in a Class 1A Columbia Sectional semifinal.
“I've played out wide in previous years and I have been moving from place to place,” O'Bryan said. “Coach (Jason Mathenia) put me out wide and I've scored so I have a good thing going and I just want to keep it going.”
Columbia (15-4-4, No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) advanced to play host to Mount Carmel (18-0-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title.
The opening goal came in the seventh minute when O'Bryan got a fortuitous bounce on a cross by junior midfielder Jonah James.
“Jonah just does what he does and got past a couple of players to play it in,” O'Bryan said. “It hit my right foot and I was like, 'Oh, no,' because everything went into slow motion. Luckily, it rolled right into the back of the net. I'll take it.”
The goal was O'Bryan's ninth of the season and his fifth in the last three games.
“Keegan is very versatile, but I think we found a niche for him,” Mathenia said. “Last year, he was a wing back. This year, we put him into the midfield and it just wasn't the right fit. Three weeks ago, we put him out wide left and he's been on fire since then.”
Senior Alec Venhaus earned the shutout win in goal for the Eagles.
James continued his excellent effort that has lasted the entire season. He scored his 27th goal in the 29th minute and 28th in the 56th.
“It feels great to be able to come through when the team counts on me,” James said. “This is a team effort and I thought we all worked well tonight. This was a great game for us, as a whole. I'm excited for Saturday.”
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Columbia vs Mater Dei
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.