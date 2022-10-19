O'Fallon holds off Belleville West rally in second half to reach regional final

O’FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon High boys soccer team made things difficult for itself Wednesday.

The Panthers missed a penalty kick and had a player ejected with two yellow cards but grinded out a 2-1 victory over Belleville West in the semifinals of the Class 3A O’Fallon Regional.

“We are a team that likes to keep it exciting,” O’Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak said. “Unfortunately that excitement is not wanted excitement.”

The Panthers (11-7-2), who received goals from senior Nate Koenig in the first half and senior Tyler Howe in the second half, will play Belleville East (12-5) in the regional final at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Lancers defeated O’Fallon twice during the regular season — 2-1 on Sept. 6 at O’Fallon and 1-0 in overtime Sept. 22 at East.

“They’ve got a really strong player and they’ve got a couple of really good support players that will make them dangerous,” Kazmierczak said. “We know that team well. Last time we played them, we played well against them. I think with the adjustments we’re going to make, we’re going to be fine. It will be a good game.”

There was no next game for West (5-13-2), which made a creditable showing despite the defeat. The Maroons, who had defeated O’Fallon 3-2 on Sept. 20, started four sophomores and a freshman.

West spotted the Panthers a 2-0 lead but climbed back into contention on sophomore Aiden Donnelly’s 30-yard shot over the hands of Panthers senior goalkeeper Rohan Jacob in the 59th minute. The goal gave the Maroons momentum, and they received a little more in the 67th minute when O’Fallon junior Kaeden Radcliffe received his second yellow card.

That sent Radcliffe to the sideline for the remainder of the game, where he also will be Saturday against East. But the Panthers held on, despite the one-man disadvantage.

“Donnelly hits an absolute bomb, a great shot, and that was the energy that made us drive that much more,” West coach Jason Mathenia said. “We got a little lucky with the second yellow card on (Radcliffe). Now, they’re short a player and really on their heels as we get some energy and momentum.

“Could things have been different? I don’t know. It was a tight game and I’m very glad to see that this team, this program, has continued to build and build and build. We got better throughout the season. We were really close. We’re there.”

O’Fallon started fast, applying heavy pressure. The Panthers created a penalty kick in the fourth minute when senior Carter Breuchaud was taken down on the left side of the box. But Breuchaud pushed his PK wide right, keeping the game scoreless.

Breuchaud had another shot blocked in the sixth minute, then hit the right post with a shot in the 15th.

Koenig finally struck in the 36th minute, however, putting O’Fallon ahead 1-0 on a sharp-angled shot from deep in the left side of the box that went off senior goalie Wyatt Coughlin’s hands and into the side netting behind the right post.

“Koenig saves it and then had the impossible angle,” Kazmierczak said. “That was one of the best goals I’ve seen, definitely this year and maybe in high school.”

Howe connected on a shot that wasn’t much different than Koenig’s, racing in from the right side and finishing high over Coughlin to the far post in the 50th minute to make it 2-0.

It proved to be the game-winner. Barely, as Donnelly answered nine minutes later.

“He hit an amazing shot,” Kazmierczak said. “(It) was a dangerous score. Yes, you’re up, but momentum shifts and there was a lot of time left. And then we got the yellow and were playing a man down. We adjusted."

Maroons sophomore Sam Gebhart went down twice in the box, once each half. But play continued and no penalty kick was rewarded. Mathenia had no complaints.