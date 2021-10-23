O'Fallon slips past Edwardsville on last-second goal in 2nd OT for regional crown

EDWARDSVILLE — Jake Schildknecht glanced up at the clock as he sprinted to take a corner kick.
The O'Fallon High senior knew time was ticking away and was in a hurry.
But not in a rush.
"I wanted to get that corner kick off and make it the last play of the game," Schildknecht said. "I went as quick as possible. But I waited a few seconds to make sure it would be the last play of the game."
Schildknecht struck the ball with 11 seconds left in the second overtime period. Five seconds later, Ian Schilling blasted it into the net for the game-winner.
"I almost blacked out at the moment," Schilling said. "It was laying there, and I just had an immediate reaction. I buried it."
Schilling's game-winning goal came with six seconds left in the second OT as O'Fallon knocked off Edwardsville 1-0 in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional boys soccer championship Saturday afternoon at Edwardsville High.
"It feels great. They pulled it off," O'Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak said. "Edwardsville is such a tough opponent and our kids deserve (this)."
O'Fallon (14-6) advanced to square off against Collinsville (19-3-2) in a Class 3A Collinsville Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Collinsville.
The Panthers notched their first win at Edwardsville since a 3-0 victory in 2009. Since 2000, the Panthers are 3-11-1 at their Southwestern Conference rival and have dropped the last nine meetings in Edwardsville.
"It's always difficult playing away from home — more so in Edwardsville," Kazmierczak said.
After almost 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, the Panthers made the most of their sixth corner kick of the match.
Schildknecht lined up his approach and blasted it in the direction of Schilling and his teammates. After the initial header was turned away, Schilling saw his opening.
"It just landed through the keeper's hands, and it was just laying there," Schilling said. "I just kicked it and it went into the goal."
The O'Fallon student section erupted in celebration and the Panthers started to celebrate on the pitch as officials conferred to confirm the goal.
"I was just thinking, please don't take it back," Schilling said.
The goal was confirmed and O'Fallon began to celebrate as the clock wound down for the final few seconds.
"Had we finished a few chances we had, it wouldn't have come to that," Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid said. "With that many bodies in the box, you see things like that all the time."
The Tigers' best chance came on a free kick with less than five minutes left in regulation. The drive clanged off the crossbar.
O'Fallon senior goalie Ben Eckell registered his sixth shutout of the season, holding off the Tigers (15-4-3) down the stretch.
The Panthers were prepared to go to penalty kicks if it came down to it, but it wasn't a very favorable option for the coaches or players.
"We've been practicing penalty kicks since June, but you know how penalty kicks go," Kazmierczak said. "You can practice all you want, but it's nothing like the real thing. It's nice to win on the pitch."