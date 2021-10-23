O'Fallon slips past Edwardsville on last-second goal in 2nd OT for regional crown

The Panthers notched their first win at Edwardsville since a 3-0 victory in 2009. Since 2000, the Panthers are 3-11-1 at their Southwestern Conference rival and have dropped the last nine meetings in Edwardsville.

"It's always difficult playing away from home — more so in Edwardsville," Kazmierczak said.

After almost 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, the Panthers made the most of their sixth corner kick of the match.

Schildknecht lined up his approach and blasted it in the direction of Schilling and his teammates. After the initial header was turned away, Schilling saw his opening.

"It just landed through the keeper's hands, and it was just laying there," Schilling said. "I just kicked it and it went into the goal."

The O'Fallon student section erupted in celebration and the Panthers started to celebrate on the pitch as officials conferred to confirm the goal.

"I was just thinking, please don't take it back," Schilling said.

The goal was confirmed and O'Fallon began to celebrate as the clock wound down for the final few seconds.