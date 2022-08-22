O'Fallon uses balanced attack to knock off Alton Marquette in season opener

O'FALLON, Ill. — The O’Fallon High boys soccer team will have strength in numbers this season.

That was never more evident than on Monday as the Panthers received goals from four different players and employed two goalkeepers on the way to a 4-2 victory over Alton Marquette in the season-opening match for both teams.

“I think one of the great talents this squad has is a lot of different offensive weapons,” O’Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak said. “It’s not necessarily the one-target man. We have a very talented midfield, and this goes to show we can score from a multitude of people. That’s kind of what I expect.”

Sophomore Zayden Brisley, seniors Matthew Kulp and Carter Breuchaud and junior Jordan Beauchamp scored to pace the winning attack. Brisley’s goal put the Panthers ahead 1-0 in the 11th minute. It was his first career goal and came less than 15 seconds after he entered the game.

Brisley connected from about 15 yards in front of the left post off a strong throw-in from the right side by senior Evan Weber.

“We do, ‘Man of the Match’ every game, and our sophomore — I think our only sophomore on the team — got his first seconds in a varsity match and he scored,” Kazmierczak said. “That was probably the most special. It’s great to see a young guy come off the bench and do that.”

Explorers junior Dre Davis scored on a header to tie the game 1-1 in the 21st minute, capitalizing on a short pass from senior Myles Paniagua. But the Panthers went ahead for good at 2-1 in the 37th minute when junior Lucas Faver fed Kulp in front for a one-timer.

Beauchamp scored from 25 yards out in the 61st minute, putting O’Fallon ahead 3-1. Marquette responded 34 seconds later as Paniagua scored from a sharp angle in the right side of the box.

Panthers senior goalie TJ Peterson made a big save on Davis in the 67th minute as the two sides continued to battle back and forth.

But Breuchaud settled the issue with an upper-90 goal from 20 yards out in the middle of the field, a ball on which Explorers senior keeper Jack Keller had no chance.

Kazmierczak finally exhaled at that juncture.

“That was a nervous game. It was a lot closer than 4-2, for sure,” he said. “They’re big, they’re strong and they did a great job of running through our defense and looking for those through-ball passes. They’re a dangerous team and a very good team. I definitely saw some things we need to work on.”

Marquette coach Brian Hoener wasn’t displeased with his team’s performance. The Explorers kept the heat on after falling behind by two.

“They come at you in a lot of different ways,” Hoener said of the Panthers. “I thought, for the most part, our back line did a fairly good job. I was pleased that every time we went behind … we battled back. I saw some fight there. We like to challenge ourselves and this was a really good team. I know a lot more about my team than I did two hours ago.

“It was one end of the backfield to the other end of the backfield pretty quick for the entire 80 minutes. It was wide open with a lot of good, hard physical play. There was a lot of intensity for the first game of the season. It’s something for us to build on.”

Senior Rohan Jacob played the first half in goal for the Panthers before yielding to senior TJ Peterson. Both allowed a goal and made athletic saves.

Kazmierczak saw good things from both keepers and indicated that it might require several games to determine a front-runner.

“They’re both very good, they’re both very talented,” he said. “I don’t know if (playing time) is going to be 50-50. We’re going to go game-to-game. They’re both exceptional, so it’s a good spot to be in. It will be a healthy competition and then when playoffs come, we’ll cross that bridge.”

Kazmierczak also liked the versatility displayed by his offense. Some coaches prefer having one or two strikers to rely on, while others like depth in the attack. For the time being, Kazmierczak is fine with the latter.