Orchard Farm blanks Saxony Lutheran, moves one win from school's first state title

FENTON — Orchard Farm senior Bobby Pauly calls it a “blessing.”

Pauly takes the corner kicks from both sides of the field, and his ability to place the ball in ideal spots with both his right and left foot makes Orchard Farm corner kicks an unfortunate time for opponents.

A Pauly corner kick was the catalyst Friday for the game-winning goal by freshman Brock Williams as Orchard Farm defeated Saxony Lutheran 2-0 in a Class 2 boys soccer semifinal at Soccer Park.

Orchard Farm (21-5), which reached its second state championship in three seasons, advanced to play Marshall (22-2-1) or Excelsior Springs (15-5) in the Class 2 state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Soccer Park.

The skill and speed of Saxony Lutheran (15-10) was on display in the opening minutes, but two stellar saves by Orchard Farm junior goalkeeper Harrison Reineke kept the game scoreless.

First, Reineke made an aggressive slide at the top of the box to take the ball off the foot of Saxony junior Michael Hasz. Off a Saxony corner kick one minute later, Reineke stood tall and stopped a header from in tight by senior Paul Kaufmann.

“I had a lot of adrenaline and it motivated me to come out and attack that first shot,” Reineke said. “And the save on the header was just reaction. I want to win so much, and I always think, ‘I need to save this.’”

Orchard Farm regrouped after the two close calls, and began to control the midfield and tilt the field in its direction.

“We didn’t start real well, but we recovered, and we were able control the tempo of the game and start attacking them,” Orchard Farm coach Brandon Cox said.

The Eagles were able to earn four corner kicks in the first half, with Pauly putting the ball in one dangerous position after another.

The game-winning goal occurred on the final corner kick of the half when Pauly’s left-footed entry ricocheted back to him. He directed another pass into danger that bounced to Williams standing outside the penalty area.

Williams’ right foot connected with the ball while it was still in the air, and he punished a shot that entered the back of the net in the 36th minute to give Orchard Farm a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

“I just watched it all the way down and finished it,” Williams said. “It felt nice.”

Along with Pauly and sophomore Alex Jeffords, Williams was excellent defensively in the midfield helping to contain Saxony Lutheran dynamic senior midfielders Jace Bolland and Max Richey.

“(Williams) is a little bull in the middle. He’s talented, and, what a goal, he cracked that volley,” Cox said. “He’s gotten better and better as the year has gone on, and in the playoffs, he’s really stepped up. He helps our midfield to function and calm down.”

And Orchard Farm had no intention of sitting on its lead in the second half. The Eagles launched 10 shots and six on goal while requiring only one more save from Reineke.

Pauly continued to place corner kicks into areas of high danger with either foot as Orchard Farm earned five more in the second half.

“I like to say that’s my luckiest trait. Being able to take it from both sides sometimes throws teams for a loop. I couldn’t be more thankful for it,” said Pauly, a SIU Edwardsville signee.

For Cox, the consistency of Pauly’s entries is what gives Orchard Farm a huge advantage on corner kicks and free kicks.

“You know he’s going to put it on point A, B, C or D and he can do it from either side with the same trajectory, so we’re not having to adjust,” Cox said.

In the 76th minute, with Saxony Lutheran pushing up for the equalizer, senior Lucas Stopke and junior Logan Hazel escaped on a 2-on-1 that Hazel deposited into the net for a two-goal cushion and a spot in the state championship game.

Orchard Farm placed second in 2020, losing 1-0 to MICDS in the Class 2 title game. On Saturday, the Eagles will seek the first state title in athletics for the school and look to the blessed feet of Pauly to put them in position.

“It’s quite the blessing. I wouldn’t be the same person if I couldn’t use both feet. I’m so grateful for that (talent),” Pauly said.