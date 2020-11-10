Orchard Farm edges St. Mary's for first state semifinal berth

“It wasn’t a great PK I will admit, and he almost still got it, but I don’t care, we won,” Bromaghim said.

St. Mary’s (7-5), which had won four consecutive games by shutout, deployed its defensive strategy from the outset, setting up a wall of five players above the penalty area to eliminate passing lanes.

At first, the Eagles settled for long shots from outside 30 yards that flew over the heads of the line of defenders and harmlessly landed into the hands of Gralike. But as the first half moved forward, so did the Orchard Farm shot attempts.

“We got word that they were going to build a wall in front of the goal, so we just preached patience and tried to draw them out,” Bromaghim said.

In the 14th minute, senior Michael Bhat launched a curving shot from 15 yards away that required a leaping save from Gralike. On the resulting corner kick, junior Bobby Pauly served a perfect ball that found the head of junior Kyle Prinster and bounced into the goal for a 1-0 Orchard Farm advantage.

“I was born lucky enough to use both feet, so I can take corners from both sides,” Pauly said. “It’s lucky, but it can be very dangerous.”