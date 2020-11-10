Orchard Farm edges St. Mary's for first state semifinal berth

ST. CHARLES — Orchard Farm senior Ethan Bromaghim had a go-to routine that had made him perfect on penalty kicks over his four years.
But when he was stopped on a PK in the district final last week, he knew it was time to change it up.
“I had gone to same exact spot my entire life and I knew they had film on my PKs, so it was kind of a last-second decision where to go,” Bromaghim said.
He now has a new routine.
Bromaghim connected on a penalty kick in the 67th minute Tuesday to propel Orchard Farm a 2-1 victory over St. Mary’s in a Class 2 boys soccer quarterfinal at Francis Howell Central.
Orchard Farm (16-2) advanced to a state semifinal for the first time in school history and will play Saturday at St. Joseph LeBlond (12-2).
With the score tied 1-1, two of the top five scorers in the area made the play that sent the Eagles to the final four. Bromaghim, who is second in the area with 19 assists, sent a beautiful through ball into the St. Mary’s penalty area to Michael Bhat, whose 25 goals ranks fourth. Bhat was tripped from behind, setting up the PK try.
Bromaghim stepped to the spot and fired a shot low and to the right, the opposite side of where he had always gone, that barely snuck under the left arm of St. Mary’s junior goalkeeper Garrison Gralike.
“It wasn’t a great PK I will admit, and he almost still got it, but I don’t care, we won,” Bromaghim said.
St. Mary’s (7-5), which had won four consecutive games by shutout, deployed its defensive strategy from the outset, setting up a wall of five players above the penalty area to eliminate passing lanes.
At first, the Eagles settled for long shots from outside 30 yards that flew over the heads of the line of defenders and harmlessly landed into the hands of Gralike. But as the first half moved forward, so did the Orchard Farm shot attempts.
“We got word that they were going to build a wall in front of the goal, so we just preached patience and tried to draw them out,” Bromaghim said.
In the 14th minute, senior Michael Bhat launched a curving shot from 15 yards away that required a leaping save from Gralike. On the resulting corner kick, junior Bobby Pauly served a perfect ball that found the head of junior Kyle Prinster and bounced into the goal for a 1-0 Orchard Farm advantage.
“I was born lucky enough to use both feet, so I can take corners from both sides,” Pauly said. “It’s lucky, but it can be very dangerous.”
With plenty of room in the midfield, Pauly controlled that area and set up several scoring opportunities for his Eagles’ teammates. Bhat and Prinster both found space between defenders and fired shots that required quality saves from Gralike.
But despite the massive possession time advantage by Orchard Farm, the tide turned in the final seconds of the half.
St. Mary’s senior Keith Polette, who scored a game-winning goal on a free kick in the district championship game, crunched a 50-yard free kick that floated under the crossbar and into the top right quadrant of the goal to tie the score with 8 seconds to play in the half. It was the eighth goal of the season by Polette, all on free kicks, and the first shot on target by St. Mary’s in the game.
The goal stunned the Eagles, but it did not deter them.
“My message at halftime was to keep doing what you’re doing,” Orchard Farm coach Brandon Cox said. “We had a good run of the play in the first half and had a lot of possession and it was only a matter of time before we found the back of the net.”
The dramatic goal clearly inspired St. Mary’s, which began to generate quality scoring chances, including a header from in tight by junior Joey Papa that Orchard Farm’s 5-foot-8 freshman goalkeeper Logan Hazel tipped over the crossbar.
Cox usually switches his two freshman goalkeepers at halftime but decided to stay with Hazel for the entire game.
“He is really good at controlling his emotions and staying calm,” Cox said. “He came up huge tipping that over the top.”
The Orchard Farm soccer program is only five years old and posted a 2-18 record in its first season in 2016. Last year, the Eagles lost in the sectional round to eventual state-runner-up Priory.
“We just wanted to improve, make it farther and show people that we’re here,” Bromaghim said.
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
Orchard Farm vs. St. Mary's
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.