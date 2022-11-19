Orchard Farm forces overtime with late goal, then falls to Marshall in title game

FENTON — The Orchard Farm boys soccer team hadn’t seen anything like it witnessed Saturday.

The Eagles ran into the speedy and skilled Marshall Owls, holding their own before falling 2-1 in penalty kicks in the championship game of the Class 2 state tournament at Soccer Park.

The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and a pair of scoreless 15-minute golden-goal overtimes, but the Owls outscored the Eagles 4-3 in penalty kicks to secure the title.

“They were an extremely talented team,” said Orchard Farm coach Brandon Cox, whose team saw its 10-game winning streak end. “They moved to the ball really quick and caused a lot of problems during the game. We started backing up, but finally we found momentum and got our feet back under us late in the game and were able to tie it up.”

In dramatic fashion.

The Eagles (21-6), who fell behind in the 65th minute on a goal by Marshall senior Derick Lopez, knotted the game in the 79th minute on a goal by senior Bobby Pauly, his 10th of the season. Orchard Farm junior Logan Hazel appeared to score the game-winning goal in the final five seconds, but officials ruled he was offside.

Then, in the second overtime, Pauly was on the run with the ball and entered the box. He was tackled to the turf, but no penalty kick was called and the game went to overtime.

“I thought Bobby drew a PK late,” Cox said. “He was in on goal, beat the defender and was taken out. It would have been a PK in the first half. But at the end of the day, we have to finish our chances. The referee is out of our control, but I thought it was (a PK).

“We had some (other) chances in overtime. We couldn’t finish them. We’ve got to finish some of our corners there and throughout the game and finish some of our other chances where we’re in front of the net.”

The shootout was tied at 3 when Marshall junior goalie Jeffrey Moreno made a save against junior Yusef Deiab. Sophomore Danis Alvarez then converted before Hazel shot wide left.

It was the first state title for the Owls (24-2-1), who placed fourth on three other occasions. The Eagles, who will graduate just five seniors, were shooting for their first championship after placing second in Class 2 in 2020.

“We’ve got a lot of kids returning,” Cox said. “There’s some young talent that will be able to step up, hopefully, and fill the shoes of these seniors. These seniors have been incredible, with three district titles and two second-place state finishes in their four years.

“I told them, ‘You had an incredible season. You were deserving of being in the finals, so hold your heads high. You can be sad. It’s going to sting for a little bit, but it will go away. You should be proud of what you’ve accomplished.’ ”