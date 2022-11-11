Orchard Farm gets healthy in time to take another kick at Class 2 state championship

Despite significant setbacks, the Orchard Farm boys soccer team is still standing.

The Eagles have played most of the season with senior midfielder Bobby Pauly being physically compromised. Worse than that, until recently they carried on without the services of injured junior forward Logan Hazel.

Last season, Pauly and Hazel combined for 43 goals and 27 assists. This season, Orchard Farm has thrived with the duo contributing just 14 goals and six assists.

But now it’s all about what’s happened lately. Hazel, playing in his fifth game of the season since recovering from a torn hip flexor, scored the game-winning goal in overtime last Thursday as Orchard Farm eased past Westminster 2-1 in the Class 2 District 3 final. Since returning to action Oct. 17, Hazel has pitched in with five goals and one assist.

“It’s made a huge impact,” Eagles coach Brandon Cox said of Hazel’s return. “He’s a big, strong forward that has a knack of knowing where the goal is. He has the drive to find the goal. It changes us. It allows us to move other players into other positions. It increases our depth and strengthens our starting 11.”

It’s as if Orchard Farm acquired a player at the trade deadline.

“You’re putting a goal-scorer on your team,” Cox said. “(Without Hazel), we were good at controlling the game, but we would have moments where we found the goal and moments where we didn’t. Now we’re putting a goal-scorer onto it. It helps.”

Hazel and Pauly, who has nine goals and five assists, will lead Orchard Farm (19-5) into the state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Helias (8-18), which beat Southern Boone 6-2 in the District 4 final.

The Orchard Farm-Helias winner will meet Saxony Lutheran or Principia in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Soccer Park in Fenton. The Eagles were second in Class 2 in 2020.

“We’re super excited to have Logan back,” said Pauly, who signed Wednesday with SIU Edwardsville. “He’s outstanding. Anywhere you need him to be in that box, if he gets the ball on his foot, there’s a 90% chance that ball’s going in the goal.”

Pauly recovered from a broken leg during the spring and summer, then suffered a groin injury early in the season. All along, Cox had made it a point to limit Pauly’s minutes, but Pauly is finally playing with no restrictions.

“We took it easy with him early in the year and made sure he came along,” Cox said. “He is healthy and has been healthy since about halfway through the season. We’ve gotten lucky. A lot of people get unlucky this time of year, but we’ve gotten lucky getting people back.”

Pauly fills a defensive role in the midfield, playing in front of junior center backs Brent Weiss and Caden Tusler, a former forward. But now that Hazel is back in the mix, Cox said the Eagles can play more direct, meaning Pauly and senior midfielder Sam Jones — who had the winning assist against Westminster — can help create more opportunities.

“Bobby and Sam have the ability to get the ball to Logan where he needs it,” Cox said. “When you have kids that can distribute on the dead run and in traffic, it’s huge to help you score goals.”

Balance has been a trademark of Orchard Farm’s evolving offense, as six players have produced five or more goals. Pauly and junior AJ Taylor lead with nine, followed by sophomore Brock Williams with seven. Sophomores Damian Hervi and Alex Jeffords join Hazel with five apiece, while three other players have three goals apiece.

Hazel was a goalie in 2020 when the Eagles placed second after a 1-0 loss to MICDS. The next season, Harry Reineke entered the picture at goalkeeper. Cox decided to shift Hazel to forward, and he had a team-high 27 goals as a sophomore last year.

“It was kind of an experiment,” Cox said. “We had two good goalies. I knew Logan had played the field before, and I told him, ‘I think you can score goals.’ So he started scoring goals and that’s where he’s been. Scoring goals is hard. When a kid has a nose for it, you let them go do it. He gives us someone we can go to when we need something.”

Jones is one of many who feels fortunate to have Hazel and Pauly back in action again. Jones, the Eagles’ top playmaker with seven assists, and Pauly will be targeting Hazel for as long as Orchard Farm remains alive in the postseason.

“Having Bobby in the middle, he controls the game,” Jones said. “He slows it down. He’s very calm and helps everyone build up and become better. Logan is an unbelievable scoring threat. It’s great to have him up top. He’s so clinical. Having him back full-time has really helped us from an attacking point of view.”

Reineke, also a junior, has done his part to make Cox’s decision pan out so well. Since he became a starter in 2021, Reineke has 28 shutouts and a 0.73 goals-against average.

“If he’s not the best goalie in the area, I would be shocked,” Cox said. “To me, it’s beyond the numbers. His reaction time is so incredibly quick. There are other great goalies out there, but Harry is absolutely incredible. He is an elite level goalie.”

Orchard Farm is in its seventh season of soccer. In the last five years, the Eagles have been among the most consistent programs in St. Louis, with a 93-18 record and four Gateway Athletic Conference championships, three of them outright.

Are the Hawks poised to collect three more wins and celebrate at Soccer Park? It’s difficult to bet against them, with Marshall (21-2-1) appearing as their top competition.

“I can’t imagine how happy we would be and how proud of ourselves we would be,” Jones said. “Going out with a bang would be unbelievable. If we were to win that (championship) game, that would be our first state title in athletics. Honestly, I feel like we deserve it, but we have to work for it.”

Cox is confident in his group.

“Everyone from this point on is talented that you have to play, but we definitely like where we’re at,” Cox said. “We beat the No. 1-ranked team in the state (Westminster), so that means you can go play with anybody that steps foot on the field with you. We’re going to give it everything we’ve got.

“We have a little momentum. The guys feel good and they’re pumped.”