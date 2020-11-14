Orchard Farm rolls past St. Joseph LeBlond to earn first state final appearance

ST. JOSEPH — As his team celebrates one more chance to travel across the state, Orchard Farm boys soccer head coach Brandon Cox still is trying to catch his breath.
Moments removed from a 7-2 win against St. Joseph LeBlond in Class 2 state semifinal, Cox already is relishing the chance to travel via charter bus with his state final-bound Eagles. Even with the excitement of what’s to come, Cox can’t help but look back.
“A few years ago, Ethan Bromaghim looked at me and said, 'We’re going to the state championship game by my senior year,' ” Cox said, reminding himself to take a deep breath amid the emotion. "I’ll be darned, he did it.”
Bromaghim, one of five seniors for the fifth-year program, was one of five Eagles to score Saturday.
He also dished out a game-opening assist that propelled Orchard Farm (17-2) to a 3-0 lead just 13 minutes into the first semifinal in program history.
“We started off 2-18 (in 2016), and we did it so quickly," Bromaghim said of reaching the title game. "Going from being eliminated first round of districts to going all the way and having a chance at everything, it’s great.”
Orchard Farm advanced to its first state championship against MICDS (12-3), which defeated Pleasant Hill 4-0. The Class 2 state final is scheduled for noon Nov. 21 at Lake Country Soccer Complex in Springfield.
The Eagles struck first in the seventh minute when Bromaghim’s left-footed pass from the right touchline inside of LeBlond’s half swept behind the three-man defensive line.
Kyle Prinster settled the pass with his chest, gathered the possession and beat LeBlond goalkeeper Jeff Johnston to find the back of the net.
“Bromaghim’s field vision is some of the best I’ve ever seen and I’ve been coaching and playing for a long time now,” Cox said. “He sees things that 99% of kids don’t even see. … It always makes him a threat.”
Two more goals came three minutes apart as Bobby Pauly’s corner kick soared to the back post and Caden Lucido soared in for his eighth goal of the year, the majority of which have come through the air.
When dissecting the film of LeBlond (12-3), Lucido thought he might have a chance to capitalize again Saturday.
“Coach set up two plays. The first one we were putting near post, but I didn’t get on that one,” Lucido said. “The second one was far post, and I was able to get on that one.”
Michael Bhat, who played through a leg injury, made it 3-0 in the 13th minute when he cleaned up a ball inside the 6-yard box for his 26th goal.
LeBlond, a 2017 Class 1 champion and the smallest school in all of the MSHSAA postseason, answered midway through the half when Noah Stevenson fired a shot from the top of the box, but Lucido’s second goal of the game came just moments later and sucked the momentum out from hosts, making it 4-1 at half.
Lucas Stopke’s third goal of the year extended the lead in the 11th minute before LeBlond found life on a goal from Davis Jungbluth.
Bromaghim shut the door with a left-footed missile from 20 yards out, prompting a salute to the Golden Eagles student section in the final minutes. The seventh goal came on a LeBlond own-goal via corner kick.
“Orchard Farm is hands down the toughest team I think LeBlond has faced any year,” LeBlond coach Perrin Jungbluth said. “They were phenomenal as far as ball movement. They have three or four kids that can play in college at a high level. They were by far the best team we faced all year.”
With one game standing between Bromaghim and exceeding his promise he made to Cox years ago, he knows the effort will have to show again next week.
“We want it. We step on the field and we want it more than any other team,” Bromaghim said. “We want it so bad.”
