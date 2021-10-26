Parrill records clean sheet as Collinsville knocks off O'Fallon in sectional semifinal

After seeing how versatile Parrill was in the defensive backfield, Lugge and his coaching staff made the decision to put the senior in the net.

"We just ran with it," Lugge said. "Jackson has been great for us in goal. We have a few guys that play a different style and that's what made the decision to move him a little bit easier."

Parrill made two big saves in the opening half.

"He's stepped up so much for our whole team," Crowder said. "He's been a huge part of our success."

Leading 1-0 early in the second half, a late decision on an O'Fallon throw-in nearly cost Parrill his shutout as a header almost found its way through the iron-clad defense.

"I cussed at myself a little bit because it scared me," Parrill said. "It hit the crossbar and thankfully my defense cleared it out before anything bad could happen."

Collinsville was able to turn away four throw-in chances inside the 8-yard line and keep the shutout intact.

"We struggled to capitalize on a few cross balls and if you can't capitalize on those, momentum goes against you and that's what happened," O'Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak said. "They're a tough team."