Parrill records clean sheet as Collinsville knocks off O'Fallon in sectional semifinal

COLLINSVILLE — Jackson Parrill had never put on a pair of goalie gloves before July.
The Collinsville High senior spent most of his career as an integral cog in the Kahoks' defensive backfield.
But Parrill never hesitated when the coaching staff asked him to become a keeper.
"It's basically defense with hands," Parrill said.
Parrill made three huge saves on Tuesday to post a shutout as Collinsville blanked O'Fallon 2-0 in a Class 3A Collinsville Sectional semifinal match at Collinsville High.
"It's amazing and exciting," Collinsville junior Jimmy Crowder said. "I'm blessed to be part of this team. We have an amazing group of talented players and we mesh well together. I'm excited to see how far we can go."
The Kahoks (20-3-2) will play Moline (18-3-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the sectional title game at Collinsville.
Crowder and sophomore Trey Peterson scored for the winners on Tuesday.
This is the second time in four seasons under coach Robert Lugge that the Kahoks have logged at least 20 wins in a season. Before Lugge recorded 20 wins in 2018, the Kahoks hadn't won 20 or more games in a season since 1993.
Parrill has posted 10 clean sheets this season, not bad for a first-time netminder.
After seeing how versatile Parrill was in the defensive backfield, Lugge and his coaching staff made the decision to put the senior in the net.
"We just ran with it," Lugge said. "Jackson has been great for us in goal. We have a few guys that play a different style and that's what made the decision to move him a little bit easier."
Parrill made two big saves in the opening half.
"He's stepped up so much for our whole team," Crowder said. "He's been a huge part of our success."
Leading 1-0 early in the second half, a late decision on an O'Fallon throw-in nearly cost Parrill his shutout as a header almost found its way through the iron-clad defense.
"I cussed at myself a little bit because it scared me," Parrill said. "It hit the crossbar and thankfully my defense cleared it out before anything bad could happen."
Collinsville was able to turn away four throw-in chances inside the 8-yard line and keep the shutout intact.
"We struggled to capitalize on a few cross balls and if you can't capitalize on those, momentum goes against you and that's what happened," O'Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak said. "They're a tough team."
The Kahoks were able to get on the board early when Peterson slipped past the defense and blasted a shot in the back of the net in the fifth minute.
"When I saw just me and keeper, it's hard not to take that shot," Peterson said.
That first goal helped the Kahoks slow down the Panthers (14-7) and their up-tempo style of play.
"We knew that O'Fallon would come out fast and aggressive, but that's not our style," Lugge said. "We play fast, but we try to possess the ball a little bit more. Unfortunately for us, we played O'Fallon's style going back and forth."
Crowder got the final score of the night in the 61st minute on a penalty kick when a Kahoks attacker was dragged down in the box.
Crowder's ninth goal of the season sealed the deal as Collinsville advanced to its second sectional title game in three years.
Despite the loss, Kazmierczak was pleased the overall success of his veteran-led group.
"The seniors have been tremendous," Kazmierczak said. "They've been great teammates off the field and on the field. They were a tremendous part of the success and they'll be missed."