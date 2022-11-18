Peplow's goal is enough as Webster Groves tops Whitfield for berth in Class 3 title game

FENTON — Suddenly, Jamieson Peplow had an opportunity.

The senior midfielder knew what to do with it.

Peplow scored in the 39th minute Friday and the goal held up as Webster Groves defeated Whitfield 1-0 in the semifinals of the Class 3 boys soccer state tournament at Soccer Park.

“It’s a great feeling,” Peplow said. “We’re moving on to the finals, so we’ve just got to keep moving on and win the next game.”

Peplow was in the middle of the box when senior Jonas Oesterlei deposited a right-side corner kick into traffic. The ball went from senior Branyon Heard to the feet of Peplow, who finished inside the left post to provide a pick-me-up ahead of the half.

“I saw Branyon was going for a shot,” Peplow said. “I saw it was a little bit of a weaker shot, so I just settled it, turned and tapped it in. It was pretty simple. At first, I thought I was offsides. But I looked at the flag and I was onside. I was surprised and just ran with my team to the fans.”

The victory advanced the Statesmen (20-3-3) into the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Kansas City East (20-2-1).

Webster Groves will be shooting for its first state championship since 2015, when it won its second in a row. East, which advanced to the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2017, is the first Kansas City Public Schools team to reach a soccer state final.

“A little momentum going into halftime is always nice,” Webster Groves coach Tim Velten said. “With the back-and-forth nature of that game, yeah, it was nice to have a little momentum going into halftime and build off that.”

The goal was the ninth of the season for Peplow; Heard’s assist was his seventh.

“Those three guys, they know each other probably better than their families know each other,” Velten said of the triumvirate involved in the goal. “They sit in the middle of our field and they’re out midfield triangle. They know each other well. I’m not surprised that they were the three that combined for that one. They’ve been the heart of our team.”

Whitfield (18-4), the Class 2 state champion last season, will oppose Glendale (24-5) for third place at noon Saturday.

“It was a great game,” Warriors coach Charlie Noonan said. “I didn’t necessarily expect a ton of scoring chances, at least from us, because I know Webster is phenomenal. I knew they would come out flying early, which they did. We kind of settled in after that. It was two great teams. Somebody’s got to lose the game, unfortunately.”

The Statesmen started quickly as they pinned down Whitfield, seeking an early goal that on two occasions was nearly provided by Heard. The Warriors, however, weathered the onslaught and began mounting attacks of their own.

But the goal by Peplow seized the initiative for the Statesmen and set up a furious second half in which the teams traded counterattacks, one looking for insurance and the other desperately trying to draw even.

Noonan didn’t like the idea of fighting from behind after the goal from Peplow.

“It was kind of a goofy play. It was unlucky,” Noonan said. “I will say this: Last year was the same way for us. Sometimes you’ve got to get some good breaks. You earn the good breaks, and Webster earned those good breaks, I thought.”

Webster Groves senior Oliver Doyle, the team’s top goal-scorer, had a shot cleared off the line by Whitfield senior O’Neil Stanley in the 42nd minute, and the Warriors had a header in the box skim the crossbar in the 63rd minute off a corner kick.

“That was our chance right there,” Noonan said.

Statesmen junior Maxwell Warneke sent a header over the crossbar in the 70th minute. In the 76th minute, senior Matt DeGarmo shot from the top of the box was wide left.

Whitfield mounted a threat in the last minute as senior Drake Thompson put a corner kick into the middle of the box. Webster Groves senior goalie Luca Zarkey made a clean catch of the drive, but made contact with another player and went to the turf.

The clock was stopped to attend to Zarky, who missed the final 49 seconds. But Webster Groves ran out the clock and advanced to the title game for the first time since losing to Fort Zumwalt South in 2018.

“It’s frustrating. It’s a heart-breaker,” Whitfield senior Nolan Schulte said. “But it seems to happen to everyone. You can’t win them all. It’s an emotional downfall. It’s sad, but happy at the same time. It’s bittersweet. It’s great being able to play here with so many great people.

“I feel like we just didn’t create the opportunities we needed. Webster played well, so props to them. We tried to press in the second half. Sadly, it didn’t go our way.”

Velten said the game was every bit as close as he anticipated, and he said the idea of containing Schulte, a 17-goal scorer, kept him up late Thursday night.

“Whitfield’s a really good team,” Velten said. “There’s not a weak spot on their team, so there’s no real area to exploit. We did come out on the front foot (early), but once they got going, they were hard to handle and it was back and forth.

“We’re happy to be moving on. We were close a couple of years ago and had back-to-back final fours without winning. Finishing the job is what we’re here to do this weekend.”