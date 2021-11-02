Peplow's rare goal propels Webster Groves past MICDS and into district final

“I thought we had a number of dangerous opportunities and I told the guys at halftime to keep pushing or keep getting opportunities and eventually it would come. And it came,” Velten said.

After Peplow's goal, Webster had a great chance to tack on to its lead with just over 16 minutes to play when Ryan Hinckley won a race for the ball down the right side and sent a pass across the box to Stauss, but he was in maybe a touch too far and his left-foot tapper went just wide of the near post.

MICDS had a good chance of its own three minutes later on a long shot from 35 yards out, but Statesmen keeper Luca Zarky was able to reach up and get a fingertip on the ball.

“I thought I saw it and then it started floating and floating and floating. It got caught in the wind,” Zarky said. “So, I just reached. I thought I was gonna catch it and then I tipped it. I got a little lucky on that one, I'm not gonna lie.”

That turned out to be the best opportunity the Rams would be able to muster for the remainder of the contest.