Peplow's rare goal propels Webster Groves past MICDS and into district final

CLAYTON — Webster Groves boys soccer coach Tim Velten was ecstatic to see Jamieson Peplow get his chance to shine Tuesday night.
Peplow, a junior midfielder, scored just more than seven minutes into the second half and the Statesmen defense made it stand up in a 1-0 win over MICDS in a Class 3 District 2 semifinal at Gay Field.
“It's fun to see a kid like Jamieson get a little bit of the spotlight because he's kind of a guy behind the scenes that does the dirty work,” Velten said. “He's a defensive center midfielder, so for him to get a little bit of the glory is always cool.”
Second-seeded Webster Groves (10-7-2) will take on No. 1 seed Ladue (20-6-1) in the district final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Gay Field.
“It's great, man, but it's just one step of the process,” Peplow said. “We've got to move on and keep winning.”
The Statesmen beat the Rams 2-1 in the teams' regular season meeting just less than two weeks ago on Oct. 21.
“So, I know they're going to be hungry to get after us. I'm not looking forward to that, but I'm confident it'll be a good night of soccer,” Velten said. “They're a terrific team. They've got firepower up front and they've got good defenders and good midfielders. They're kind of the total package.”
Third-seeded MICDS (15-6-1), which won a Class 2 state championship last season, will say goodbye to a large group of 11 seniors from this year's squad.
“They came in as a relatively inexperienced group and they grew a lot this year. We're so much better than we were at the start of the year and we had a quality season where we beat some good teams,” Rams coach Jack Fischer said. “That's a testament to them and the younger guys, so now they know what they're up against. It was good for them to get their feet wet and continue to move the program forward.”
Peplow's goal was just his second of the season, but both have been game-winners, as he also notched the deciding goal in a 2-1 win over Priory on Sept. 18.
“It's only my second goal. I've got to get some more, but it felt great to celebrate with the boys,” Peplow said.
His goal Tuesday came off a set piece, as Jonas Oesterlei had a free kick and sent it into the MICDS box, where Peplow was able to redirect it past MICDS goalkeeper Matthew Hood.
“Coach is always telling me to hit it back where it came from,” Peplow said. “Back post, and I just watched it go in.”
The game's scoreless first half featured a great save by Hood when he just got his finger tips on a tricky left-footed shot by Webster's Connor Stauss. It was a first half that seemed to slightly favor the Statesmen in terms of possession and chances.
“I thought we had a number of dangerous opportunities and I told the guys at halftime to keep pushing or keep getting opportunities and eventually it would come. And it came,” Velten said.
After Peplow's goal, Webster had a great chance to tack on to its lead with just over 16 minutes to play when Ryan Hinckley won a race for the ball down the right side and sent a pass across the box to Stauss, but he was in maybe a touch too far and his left-foot tapper went just wide of the near post.
MICDS had a good chance of its own three minutes later on a long shot from 35 yards out, but Statesmen keeper Luca Zarky was able to reach up and get a fingertip on the ball.
“I thought I saw it and then it started floating and floating and floating. It got caught in the wind,” Zarky said. “So, I just reached. I thought I was gonna catch it and then I tipped it. I got a little lucky on that one, I'm not gonna lie.”
That turned out to be the best opportunity the Rams would be able to muster for the remainder of the contest.
“They're obviously a quality team that is well-organized, disciplined, hard to play against, in your face and they press you well, and we had a little difficulty with that,” Fischer said. “We had a couple chances, but nothing really serious and that's a credit to them.”