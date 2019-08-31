BELLEVILLE — Jackson Podshadley felt motivated to be the one to step up when his teammates needed him most.
After senior midfielder Jonah Mitan slipped the opening penalty kick wide left of the goal, the Father McGivney goalkeeper helped the Griffins rebound with two big saves to win the the Metro Cup Adidas Bracket tournament 2-1 over Carterville on Saturday at Althoff.
“It was awesome because Jonah has always been our guys, he always takes all of our PKs,” Podshadley said. “To see him miss and still have his head up, he's had our backs the whole time I've been here. He's (always) been behind us.”
Tied 3-3 after junior forwards Diego Pachecho and David Means, as well as senior defender Kellen Weir converted their penalties, senior forward Andrew Nwacha buried his kick to put the Griffins up 4-3 before Podshadley stonewalled Carterville forward Jake Baumgarte to seal the win.
“My heart is still beating (fast) but I'm excited we came out on top,” Father McGivney coach Tim Vance said. “Jackson came up big with the last one and the rest of our guys came up big after missing the first one there. It was awesome to be able to bounce back.”
McGivney bounced back earlier in the contest when Carterville (3-1) took the lead on a goal by Baumgarte in the 32nd minute.
Less then four minutes into the second half, senior forward Brandon Munoz answered when he finished off an assist by Nwacha to tie it. Munoz nearly ended it with two minutes remaining in double overtime when he put a shot off Carterville keeper Mitchell Cagle that hit the crossbar and rolled out of bounds.
“Brandon played very well, it was awesome,” Vance said. “The goal tells (his effort) for sure. We played very well the first five minutes, we could have had a couple. Then we played well (in the second half). We could have had another one there and then in overtime. The boys played really well. This was a special win.”
It was the third successive one-goal win for the Griffins after they beat Mount Vernon 4-3 in the first round and edged Belleville West 2-1 in overtime in a semifinal.