Porter scores two late goals to lift Zumwalt East over defending state champion Zumwalt South in district final

Fort Zumwalt East celebrates defeating Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Holden Kocher (17) and Fort Zumwalt South's Colton Martin (3) move for the ball during the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates defeating Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Carlos Pulido (1) goes to block a shot during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Holden Kocher (17) and Fort Zumwalt South's Colton Martin (3) move for the ball during the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Kasen Aldridge (7) and Fort Zumwalt South's Dylan Martin (7) go up for the ball during the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Carlos Pulido (1) goes to block a shot during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Carlos Pulido (1) celebrates a missed penalty kick during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Collin Riley (21) moves the ball defended by Fort Zumwalt East's Holden Kocher (17) during the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Jax Rodermund (19) celebrates a goal during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Donovan West (3) reacts after a goal during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Aidan Dietiker (9) and Fort Zumwalt East's Jacob Podmore (5) hug after the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Fort Zumwalt East defeated Fort Zumwalt South, 3-1. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East poses for a portrait after defeating Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates defeating Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates defeating Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates defeating Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Macie Otto hugs Fort Zumwalt East's Carlos Pulido (1) after Pulido and the Loins defeated Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates defeating Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates defeating Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Carlos Pulido (1) inbounds the ball during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Nathan Massey (9) moves the ball during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Owen Podmore (24) heads the ball defended by Fort Zumwalt South's Kyle Owens (6) during the Class 3 District 4 championship, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates a goal with their student section during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Anthony Martinez (11) moves the ball during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt East, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates a goal during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East celebrates a goal during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Jacob Podmore (5) moves the ball during the Class 3 District 4 championship against Fort Zumwalt South, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
"They've been the standard and we've tried to aspire to do the sorts of things they've accomplished," East coach Nolan Wesche said of South. "It feels great to be playing against these guys. They always bring out the best in everybody."
South certainly brought the best out of the Lions during crunch time.
"This is a great feeling," said East senior Holden Kocher, who tallied the other goal. "I could see the talent coming along and all of a sudden we started meshing together."
Porter, who leads the Lions with 15 goals, broke a 1-all tie by converting off a perfect pass from Podmore after a South defender fell down, leading to an odd-man rush.
The dynamic duo was in perfect sync on the game-winning goal. Podmore, a freshman, took a thru ball from Kasen Aldridge and zipped down the right sideline before finding Porter just inside the box. Porter made no mistake, taking the ball out of the air and blasting it past keeper Evan Baisch.
"I just looked up and I knew Scotty would be in the box," Podmore said. "I got it to him and he did the rest."
Podmore knew the tie was going to be broken as soon as the pass left his foot.
"My first thought was, 'I hope he goes over to our fans to celebrate,' " Podmore said.
Porter did just that. He then added another goal 3:48 later to clinch the landmark triumph.
East had lost 24 successive matches to South from Sept. 9, 2013, to Sept. 1 of this year.
The Lions broke that streak with a 3-0 win on Sept. 24, which gave them the confidence to record the follow-up triumph.
"Before, it was like every time we played South it was lose, lose, lose," Porter said. "But we never let it get into our heads. We just got to work and powered through."
East junior goalkeeper Carlos Pulido played well with several key saves when the match was even at 1. The Lions defense, led by juniors Donovan West and Jacob Podmore, also helped keep the Bulldogs in check.
Kocher scored in the 15th minute off a drive from inside the box that bounced off a defender and into the net.
South battled back to knot the score midway through in the second half to set the stage for Porter's heroics.
"This should help people start to notice that we're pretty good," Porter said.
South (12-14-1) was hit heavy by graduation losses yet still managed to reach the district final.
"All in all, the boys played pretty well," South coach Jim Layne said. "I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a different team with all the talent we lost. We had to figure out what our identity was. Once we did that, we started to play well."
The Lions are peaking at the perfect time. They have won five in a row and 13 of their last 14.
Class 3 District 4 boys soccer final: Fort Zumwalt East 3, Fort Zumwalt South 1
