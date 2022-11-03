Porter scores two late goals to lift Zumwalt East over defending state champion Zumwalt South in district final

O'FALLON, Mo. — Fort Zumwalt East soccer forwards Scotty Porter and Owen Podmore have been practicing 2-on-1 breakaways for almost a decade.

"At least since the second grade," said Porter, a junior sniper.

That synergy was never more evident than Thursday night.

Porter scored twice in the final 9 minutes and 20 seconds to lift the Lions to a 3-1 win over Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 3 District 4 championship match at South.

Zumwalt East (18-4) advanced to host Whitfield (17-3) in a quarterfinal game Nov. 12.

The Lions turned in a stellar performance to knock off defending state champion South, which had won three state crowns over the previous four seasons.

But East put an end to that run by thrusting itself to the top of the St. Charles County soccer mountain.

"They've been the standard and we've tried to aspire to do the sorts of things they've accomplished," East coach Nolan Wesche said of South. "It feels great to be playing against these guys. They always bring out the best in everybody."

South certainly brought the best out of the Lions during crunch time.

"This is a great feeling," said East senior Holden Kocher, who tallied the other goal. "I could see the talent coming along and all of a sudden we started meshing together."

Porter, who leads the Lions with 15 goals, broke a 1-all tie by converting off a perfect pass from Podmore after a South defender fell down, leading to an odd-man rush.

The dynamic duo was in perfect sync on the game-winning goal. Podmore, a freshman, took a thru ball from Kasen Aldridge and zipped down the right sideline before finding Porter just inside the box. Porter made no mistake, taking the ball out of the air and blasting it past keeper Evan Baisch.

"I just looked up and I knew Scotty would be in the box," Podmore said. "I got it to him and he did the rest."

Podmore knew the tie was going to be broken as soon as the pass left his foot.

"My first thought was, 'I hope he goes over to our fans to celebrate,' " Podmore said.

Porter did just that. He then added another goal 3:48 later to clinch the landmark triumph.

East had lost 24 successive matches to South from Sept. 9, 2013, to Sept. 1 of this year.

The Lions broke that streak with a 3-0 win on Sept. 24, which gave them the confidence to record the follow-up triumph.

"Before, it was like every time we played South it was lose, lose, lose," Porter said. "But we never let it get into our heads. We just got to work and powered through."

East junior goalkeeper Carlos Pulido played well with several key saves when the match was even at 1. The Lions defense, led by juniors Donovan West and Jacob Podmore, also helped keep the Bulldogs in check.

Kocher scored in the 15th minute off a drive from inside the box that bounced off a defender and into the net.

South battled back to knot the score midway through in the second half to set the stage for Porter's heroics.

"This should help people start to notice that we're pretty good," Porter said.

South (12-14-1) was hit heavy by graduation losses yet still managed to reach the district final.

"All in all, the boys played pretty well," South coach Jim Layne said. "I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a different team with all the talent we lost. We had to figure out what our identity was. Once we did that, we started to play well."

The Lions are peaking at the perfect time. They have won five in a row and 13 of their last 14.