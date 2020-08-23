Preseason area boys soccer rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/23/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Summit (0-0)
|NR
|2. De Smet (0-0)
|NR
|3. Webster Groves (0-0)
|NR
|4. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|5. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)
|NR
|6. Chaminade (0-0)
|NR
|7. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|8. O'Fallon (0-0)
|NR
|9. Troy Buchanan (0-0)
|NR
|10. Hillsboro (0-0)
|NR
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/23/2020
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Priory (0-0)
|NR
|2. John Burroughs (0-0)
|NR
|3. Orchard Farm (0-0)
|NR
|4. Waterloo (0-0)
|NR
|5. Whitfield (0-0)
|NR
|6. Alton Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|7. St. Mary's (0-0)
|NR
|8. Columbia (0-0)
|NR
|9. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|10. Festus (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.