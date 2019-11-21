What: Class 1 state semifinal.
When, where: 10 a.m. Friday, Soccer Park, Fenton.
Records, rankings: Principia, 9-11 and No. 5 in the Class 1 by Missouri Soccer Coaches; Tolton, 10-10.
Quarterfinals: Principia 3, Saxony Lutheran 1; Tolton 3, Lutheran North 1.
What’s next: Winner plays for Class 1 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday; loser plays for third place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
State semifinal appearances: Principia, 3; Tolton, 1.
Best state tournament finish: Principia, champion (2015).
Last state tournament appearance: Principia, 2018 (Class 1 runner-up; lost 3-2 to Barstow).
Head to head: Tolton leads series 1-0, winning only meeting 2-1 in 2017.
Notes: Tolton, the Columbia school that opened in 2011, won a district title for the first time this season. … Principia has won three successive games after losing its previous five. … Junior forward Tyler Stevens leads the Trailblazers with 12 goals. … Senior forward Diego Alas leads Principia with seven goals. … Senior Blake Hinerman has played all but 190 minutes of the season in goal for the Trailblazers. … Lance Anderson (1.72 goals against) has played most of the season in the goal for the Panthers.
Also in Class 1: Greenwood (16-4) plays St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia (21-0-1) at noon. … Senior midfielder Joseph Rollinson and junior forward Hugh McWay have 16 goals each for Greenwood. … The only blemish this season for St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia was a 1-1 tie Oct. 10 against 2018 Class 1 champ Barstow. … Junior midfielder Haakon Arnesen leads the Saints with 24 goals. … Greenwood is in its eighth state semifinal and seeking its first title, including three runner-up finishes from 1995-97 in the previous Class 1A-3A division that ceased to exist in 2002. … St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia is in the semifinals for the first time since winning the Class 1 title in 2016. It also was the Class 1 runner-up in 2015 to Principia.